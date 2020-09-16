As the number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 creep up in Teton County, the director of the Teton County Health Department is encouraging county residents to do their best to cooperate with her staff as they trace close contacts of those who have tested positive to curtail the spread of this viral illness here.
“The message that we’re trying to get to people is that active participation in contact tracing is really a great choice to help protect yourself, your family and your community. It’s really truly being part of the solution,” TCHD Director Melissa Moyer said during an interview on Sept. 10.
Last week, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services notified the TCHD of two more positive cases here. Moyer said one was a woman in her 20s, whose source of infection was related to close contact with another known COVID-19 case within the county. This woman had already been identified as a close contact and was in a 14-day quarantine so there were no additional close contacts to be notified.
The second positive case was a woman in her 50s, whose test came back positive on Sept. 13. Moyer said the source of her infection most likely came from within the county.
As of Monday, the county has two active cases and 20 lab-confirmed cumulative cases. All but one of Teton County’s cases have developed only mild illness. However, a Fairfield teenager, Kyona Yeager, developed a life-threatening complication of COVID-19 called Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. She fought for her life in a major Salt Lake City hospital after being airlifted there from Great Falls. She has since recovered.
While the number of confirmed cases in the county remains very low, the city of Choteau is measuring levels of the novel 2019 coronavirus RNA (SARS-CoV-2) in the city’s wastewater system. The city’s first water samples taken on Aug. 20, which form the baseline, showed 79,507 genome copies (viral RNA) per liter of wastewater. Results from the second round of testing of samples taken on Sept. 2 showed a concentration of 190,802 genome copies per liter of wastewater. Scientists have not yet established a correlation between the copies per liter and number of active cases, but the tests do show that people who have COVID-19 are using the city’s wastewater system — whether they are residents or tourists traveling through is not known.
In an interview on Sept. 10, Moyer said most people in the county at first were very supportive of contact tracing, but now, she said, she is hearing some reluctance from people to identify their close contacts because they don’t want those people to have to miss work or stay in quarantine for the required 14 days.
Moyer said contact tracing along with people wearing masks in public places, washing their hands thoroughly and frequently and maintaining six feet of distance in social settings is vital to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Teton County.
COVID-19 is the illness caused by the novel 2019 coronavirus, which has spread across the globe at pandemic levels. Many people who catch the illness (estimates of around 40%) won’t have any symptoms even though they can spread the disease to others. Around 45% more who catch COVID-19 will have mild cold and flu-like symptoms. About 15% will become ill enough to seek medical attention and may need hospitalization while a very small percent will suffer life-threatening illness.
Those at risk for life-threatening illness include people over age 65 and people of any age who have chronic health conditions like diabetes, hypertension and lung disease and those whose immune systems are compromised by cancer or other illnesses.
Moyer said it’s important for people to understand the definitions that guide the Health Department’s actions. “Exposure” is when a person has been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person. Exposure can lead to “transmission,” which occurs when the virus from one person infects another person.
“Close contact” occurs when a person spends 15 minutes or more within six feet of a COVID-19 positive person.
“Isolation,” she said, is when the Health Department asks sick people to stay isolated and away from healthy people. Isolation is based on symptoms and the length of time could be different for every person. At a minimum, isolation will be 10 days from the onset of symptoms or from the positive test. A person who gets very ill from the disease may need to be isolated for more than 10 days. For most people who have mild cases, isolation lasts for 10 to 12 days.
“Quarantine” is the term used for people who have been exposed through close contact with a COVID-19 carrier, who can spread the disease for up to 48 hours before they develop symptoms. The Health Department asks people to quarantine — to stay away from other people for 14 days after the first day of their exposure.
Moyer said that when DPHHS notifies her that a person has tested positive, she and her staff then inform the person that they have tested positive and try to determine where they were exposed. “It’s never a fun phone call to make. No one wants to learn they’ve tested positive,” she said.
Next the TCHD staff ask them to think back to 48 hours before they either showed symptoms or had a positive test, and then, she said, her staff helps develop a list of “close contacts.” They then notify the close contacts, direct them to get a COVID-19 test and ask them to quarantine for 14 days.
Teton County has had as many as 123 people in quarantine since the pandemic started, she said.
The quarantine period lasts 14 days, she said, because after an exposure, people can take anywhere from two to 14 days to get sick with the average onset of symptoms after exposure at six days. In Teton County, she said, she has seen symptoms develop at two days and at nearly 14.
Even if a person who is quarantining has a negative COVID test between one and 14 days, that’s just a “snapshot in time” because the incubation period is still ticking until 14 days elapse.
Moyer said she and her staff know that quarantining is very disruptive to people’s lives, but it provides a vital defense to stop the virus from widely spreading in the county.
The first people to get COVID in the county, a cluster of 15 people, many of whom were exposed at a wedding, “were extremely cooperative,” Moyer said, and their cooperation helped stop that cluster of illness from expanding.
Recently, when four more cases were found, Moyer said, she is seeing people fail to return calls from the TCHD for several days. “Not answering our phone call for a couple of days could make a huge difference in the number of people who have been exposed,” she said.
She said she understands that people may be afraid to name their close contacts because of the disruption of quarantine, but she also thinks people don’t want to be unwittingly infecting others.
“People really don’t want to infect other people,” she said. “People really do want to be responsible and be cautious, but it’s hard for them to do that if they aren’t properly informed.”
She also said that people who don’t give the health department a list of their possible close contacts and then go ahead on their own and contact people about their illness may be giving bad information. The TCHD staff is trained to sort out casual contacts from close contacts. “We don’t want anyone to quarantine who doesn’t have to,” she said.
Moyer said her staff always tries to notify all close contacts with in 24 hours of when they learn of the positive test.
Moyer said the contact tracing is also necessary to help determine whether infections are coming from outside the county or in the county.
“We do this because when we can no longer figure out where that illness is coming from … that means we are looking at community transmission,” she said, adding that Teton County has not seen any community transmission yet. “Once we start to have community transmission, you could just be out in the community and get sick and never know who exposed you,” she said.
Moyer said she has worked closely with public schools in Teton County to come up with procedures for addressing any positive COVID-19 tests in students or staff. The plans are flexible and are designed to have the lightest impact possible on students’ academic courses.
If there is a positive case in a school, the administration will reach out to the TCHD and they will work together to respond, based on whether the illness is in staff or students, and will look at the particular setting of the affected staff or students.
In one case, like a kindergarten classroom, where 20 children are in the same room for three consecutive days, if one student tests positive, it’s possible the entire class would need to quarantine for 14 days. But, she said, if one student in a high school English class gets sick, likely only the students within six feet of that student in that class would need to quarantine.
“Another reason that we like to be able to reach people in a timely manner, is that we have support systems available in this county that are impacted by this,” Moyer said. Teton County has a team of volunteers who will drop groceries on the doorsteps of people who are in isolation. The team can bring cleaning supplies, thermometers and personal protective equipment, for example. “It’s hard for us to support people if we don’t know who they are,” she said.