Montana State University Extension partnered with Cornell University for the collaborative research study, “Strong People Strength Training Program: A Community Based Randomized Trial.” The study examined the effects of a twice-weekly strength training program on health, including heart disease and diabetes, as well as the functional fitness of mid-life and older adults.
The research participants met in the fall of 2019 and because of the tremendous response when the program was announced, MSU Extension in Teton County opened a second non-research section of the class and continued classes through March, when they were discontinued because of the pandemic.
Michelle Grocke, Ph.D., and MSU Extension specialist, shared the results of the Strong People Randomized Control Trial at the Choteau Baptist Church on Dec. 8. A recording of the presentation will be available for later viewing opportunities.
When I started teaching the Strong People program, I thought it filled a need in our rural communities that sometimes have fewer exercise options for older adults or deconditioned adults of any age. Through the years, people have reported remarkable changes in strength and balance that lead to the ability to live successfully independently longer.
One participant in Strong People progressed from using a walker at the start of the class to using a cane and is now walking unassisted because her legs are stronger and her balance is better. This new strength created a marked improvement in the participant’s mental wellbeing. A caregiver who attended the class with her mother, who has dementia, noted that the class gave them something they could enjoy together, provided socialization, and stabilized her mother’s mood, making caregiving much easier.
I have been teaching eight-week series of the Strong People class periodically throughout Teton County for nearly a decade. While I have seen firsthand the impact of the program by teaching it for several years, it will be exciting to have the results from research that included biometrics and functional fitness tests.
During the Strong People classes, I provide “Extension Extras” at every class. Participants get a healthy dose of education while lifting weights and doing squats. Topics have included financial management, nutrition, mental health, estate and legacy planning, food safety and preparation and so much more. Resources were provided at each class and participants were encouraged to share the information with others, which built knowledge along with strength.
The Strong People class in Teton County was featured as a solution to “Graying Pains” by local journalist Melody Martinsen. The Montana Fourth Estate Project led to the program being featured in the Choteau Acantha, on Montana Public Radio, in various statewide media outlets and on the web. As a result of this media coverage, requests for Strong People in Montana increased and MSU Extension provided training to certify 12 new instructors across the state, including an additional instructor, Lauren Long, in Teton County. Long joins local nurse Carli Neal as a Strong People certified instructor volunteering with MSU Extension.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jane Wolery at 406-466-2492 or email at Jane.Wolery@montana.edu.