Area growers can see the latest in Valley center pivot and linear equipment at the new Montana Valley Irrigation location in the Manchester industrial park at 1 Windmill View Loop, Great Falls, beginning March 16.
“We are very excited to provide our community with a convenient location to fulfill all of their agricultural irrigation needs,” owner Chris Music from Fairfield said. “We are committed to providing our customers the very best in parts and service and feel confident that this new location will help us to do so.”
As a family owned and operated Valley dealer, Montana Valley Irrigation offers growers the most reliable irrigation products, the industry’s best-trained service technicians, a dependable parts supply and knowledgeable agronomic support. “We offer a full line of parts for all types and brands of agricultural irrigation systems,” Music said.
Valley products are manufactured by Valmont Irrigation, a leader in precision irrigation. Valmont introduced the very first center pivot irrigation unit. Among other Valmont “firsts” are corner arm units and computer control technology for center pivots and linears. Today, Valley products enhance food production while conserving and protecting natural resources in more than 100 countries.
Growers can obtain additional information about Valley Products from Montana Valley Irrigation by calling 761-8195, coming to Music’s new shop at 1 Windmill View Loop, or by visiting www.montanavalleyirrigation.com.