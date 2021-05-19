Seniors from Dutton/Brady, Fairfield and Power high schools will be recognized and honored during graduation ceremonies planned for Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23.
Dutton/Brady
The Dutton/Brady graduation will be held on Saturday, May 22, at 1 p.m. in the school gymnasium. Both the seniors and eighth graders take part in the ceremony. The graduation ceremony will be under a tent on the football field with the chairs spaced out in the tent according to family groups.
Tyce Erickson, the son of Dustin and Mary Erickson, is the class valedictorian and Chance Ostberg, the son of Shane and Lori Ostberg, is the salutatorian.
Tom Tranmer, a longtime social studies teacher and coach at Dutton/Brady High School, will be the speaker at the ceremony.
The Dutton/Brady concert choir will sing “Always Be Humble and Kind” during the graduation ceremony. There will be scholarships and awards presented at the graduation, including the eighth-grade citizenship award.
The graduating seniors are Honesty Boeglie, Jay Clark, Jazmyn Coffman, Rylan Doheny, Tyce Erickson, Cheyenne Green, Jaidan Hovde, Chance Ostberg, MacKaela Pulver, Nyssa Welker and Tony Zimbelman. The eighth graders are Elizabeth Baker, Cheyanne Castenada, Kailey Cloninger, Jayenna Dunning, Aidan Reeve and Sydney Simons.
The student slide show will be set up in the gym before and after the ceremony, along with individual student table presentations.
Seating will be arranged to accommodate physical distancing for families and community members in attendance. School administration asked families sit in family pods, six feet apart, in either the chairs or the bleachers. “At this time, masks are optional in the school building,” Superintendent Erica Allen said. “However, we do ask that you be respectful and courteous of other attendees by following established sanitation protocols, following physical distancing guidelines, and remaining home if you are sick.”
Power
The Power High School graduation ceremony will be held Saturday, May 22, at 4 p.m. in the Power gymnasium.
The seniors graduating are Kinsey May, Sierra Sievers, Nicholas Widhalm, Rider Thompson and Brianna Wakkinen.
Sievers, the daughter of Duane and Dawn Sievers, is the class valedictorian and May, the daughter of Ken and Marci May, is the class salutatorian.
Tom Wylie, the sports director of KRTV in Great Falls, will be the guest speaker. The class will also present a senior slideshow. The Power High School choir will perform and scholarships and awards will be presented to the seniors by school counselor Whitney Brewer.
The class motto is, “A diamond is a piece of coal that did well under pressure.”
Families will have reserved seating on the gym floor. There is no limit to the number of guests. Those in attendance should socially distance as practical and/or wear masks in the bleachers, according to the school administration.
Fairfield
The Fairfield High School graduation ceremony will be Sunday, May 23, at 2 p.m. on the football field. Those attending will need to bring their own chair. There are no restrictions for numbers of guests. The ceremony will be moved inside to the gymnasium in the case of inclement weather. If the ceremony is held inside, attendance will be limited to family and masks will be required.
The class has three co-valedictorians who will each speak during the ceremony: Olivia Copenhaver, daughter of Cory and Amanda Copenhaver; Luke Ostberg, son of Stephen and Cari Ostberg; and Madison Rosenbaum, daughter of Jason and Terra Rosenbaum. Also speaking will be the class salutatorian Justin Forseth, the son of Clayton and Karen Forseth.
The class has selected Marshall Lagge, Fairfield teacher and coach, to be the speaker for the commencement.
The classes motto is, “It is what it is.”
Members of the 2021 Fairfield senior class are: Hunter Anderson, Kyler Bake, Kolter Bouma, Olivia Copenhaver, David Dale, Justin Forseth, Tristan Gibson, Guidry Giles, Malaki Hvamstad, Sophie Jergenson, Nichole King, Jack Knight, Brayden Kolwyck, Cheyenne Maddox, Jacqueline McDowell, Gavin Mills, Conor Murray, Aubree O’Dell, Luke Ostberg, Madison Rosenbaum, Kinsie Schenk, John Schweigert, Rylan Signalness, Emma Staigmiller and T’Ly Taylor.
The Fairfield eighth-grade promotional ceremony will be held separately on Thursday, May 27.