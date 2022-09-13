The Teton Antique Steam and Gas Association’s 39th annual Threshing Bee and Bazaar will be held Sept. 16-18 on the TASGA grounds in Choteau.
“We are all excited to be hosting the annual event and welcome everyone to come and join the fun one day or all three,” said TASGA member Sandy Corey.
The grounds will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 a person or $25 a family and is good for all three days. Children 13 and under will be admitted free of charge. Dogs are welcome to attend with their owners but must be on a leash.
Daily activities include a threshing demonstration at 1 p.m. and parade of tractors at 3 p.m. There will also be tractor-drawn train rides for children who are seated in converted storage drums from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A horse and wagon team is also expected to offer those attending wagon rides. Corey said club members Lacetta and Craig Isenberg will bring their alpacas and have a booth with alpaca products for sale.
A new club member, Pasha Oldham, who does Native American beading, will also have a booth with beautiful handmade items.
There will be food and concessions on the grounds catered by Patti Toren, including breakfast and lunch served both Saturday and Sunday. A kettle corn vendor is also planning to attend and have kettle corn and caramel corn for sale.
A catered dinner that was planned for Saturday at 4 p.m. has been cancelled.
Jerry Coburn will oversee the blacksmith shop and give a demonstration each day. Andy Watson, owner of Big Sky Pottery in Fairfield and Bynum, will give pottery demonstrations on Saturday. Returning for a second year will be a display of old sewing machines and a few quilts. Janice Greyn is in charge of this display, which will be at the depot.
Barbara Larsen of Choteau is organizing other local musicians to provide music at the grounds during the bee, and the Choteau Community Band will play a one-hour concert from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the depot.
Sunday will include a church service at 9 a.m. in the TASGA Country Church led by the Accordion Gospel Players from Great Falls. TASGA member Gloria Lannen is helping with the church service. The accordion players plan to stay after the service and perform during the day.
Buildings on the grounds include the Old Time Print Shop, TASGA Country Church, a homestead house, schoolhouse, blacksmith shop, the Collins Post Office and the Choteau Train Depot. There will be demonstrations at some of the shops throughout the event. Club members cut and bind the grain and haul the grain to be used in the threshing demonstrations. The group also made a trip to the mountains to gather logs to be cut in the sawmill.
There will also be stationary engines and vintage tractors to see on the grounds. There are displays of tools and other treasurers throughout the buildings for those attending to find.
“Exhibitors, crafters and vendors are welcome to come and participate for one day or all three,” Corey said. Those interested do not have to pre-register but can contact Corey at 406-466-5409 for additional information.
Corey said she plans to bring her 1952 Massey-Harris Pony tractor, which she purchased from a man in Columbia Falls. The small tractor is now sporting a bright red coat of fresh paint and will stand out among the many John Deere green tractors at the event. She and her husband will be bringing several tractors for the show.
The group will also be selling raffle tickets for a variety of prizes. The drawing will be held Sunday afternoon. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.
Dick Neill, who has been a member of TASGA since the second threshing bee ever held, is the 2022 Threshing Bee honoree. At noon on Saturday, Neill will be recognized, and treats served to honor his dedication to the group and the yearly Threshing Bee event.
The TASGA association was formed in 1983. There are about 30 members with an average of 20 attending the meetings. “We welcomed a few new members this year and would love to have others join us as well,” Corey said.
The first few bees were held at Ove Larson’s property north of Choteau. The group elected to find a central location for the group. Choteau was selected and land was leased from both the town and county beside the Choteau Weatherbeater Arena.
According to charter member Rick Corey, when the group acquired the old train depot, things really began to take off. There has been a lot more added and hundreds of hours of volunteer labor to bring the grounds up to where they are today.
TASGA welcomes men and women of all ages. The association meets at 2 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month and is always looking for new members. Dues are $15 a year.
TASGA members volunteer their time at the grounds, as well. Throughout the year, they do general maintenance and scheduled painting projects.
The Threshing Bee event is the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year. They will have T-shirts and hats for sale in the depot to add to the profit. The funds raised at this year’s bee are earmarked to pay for the scraping and painting of the original Choteau Depot building. In general, the club uses all funds raised to pay for yearly expenses and help the club preserve local history.
The club members welcome everyone to attend the three-day event and enjoy looking around the grounds and taking part in the activities that are planned. “The weekend is always filled with fun for all ages,” Corey said.