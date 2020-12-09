Nov. 29 — 9:45 a.m., a possible injured dog on Secondary Highway 220 was reported.
— 1:41 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible stolen wallet. A second report stated the item had been located.
— 4:41 p.m., dispatch notified state Fish, Wildlife and Parks of an injured deer on private property near Priest Butte.
— 9:17 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 15 Fourth Ave. S.W. to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
Nov. 30 — 3:49 p.m., Choteau ambulance provided mutual aid for a medical emergency in Augusta. One patient was taken to Benefis in Great Falls.
Dec. 1 — 11:42 a.m., Choteau resident reported being harassed via phone.
— 11:43 a.m., Northwestern Energy discovered a damaged pole at 7 Seventh St. S.W. that was hit by a vehicle with evidence on site.
— 8:38 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Lewis and Clark County on U.S. Highway 200 and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 9:22 p.m., dispatch was notified of a hospice death in Choteau.
— 9:42 p.m., deputy checked on suspicious activity at a Choteau residence that was witnessed on the homeowners’ security camera.
Dec. 2 — 10:33 a.m., deputy investigated a report of burglary at a storage unit in Fairfield.
— 9:59 p.m., Power ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 447 Anderson Road and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
Dec. 3 — 10:33 a.m., deputies, Choteau Volunteer Fire Department and Choteau ambulance responded to a fertilizer truck rolled in the ditch on Secondary Highway 221.
— 12:13 a.m., Power VFD provided mutual aid for a wildland fire on 204 Gettel Road.
— 1:50 p.m., sheriff’s deputy checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident.
Dec. 4 — 2:48 p.m., Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Fairfield were notified of a man being chased by dogs while he was riding his bike.
— 4:36 p.m., Choteau resident reported damage to the front door of residence at S. Fork Teton Road.
— 6:56 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 203 Eighth Ave. N.E. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 7:52 p.m., Choteau ambulance transferred a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
Dec. 5 — 6:29 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical alert that was determined to be a false alarm.
— 9:09 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 44 Seventh Ave. N.W. and assisted a resident who had fallen.
— 11:21 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 12:44 p.m., Fairfield VFD and Choteau brush truck responded to a grass fire near Coles Hill outside of Fairfield.
— 1:44 p.m., Teton County resident reported someone taking pictures of him and his vehicles.
— 1:48 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a semi-truck with an oversized load broken down on the freeway entrance outside of Dutton.
— 2:03 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Skyline Lodge; the resident refusing transport.
— 9:12 p.m., Fairfield VFD checked on an extinguished fire in a planter.
From Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, deputies issued verbal warnings for an improperly working headlight and speeding and issued citations for a stop sign violation and reckless driving.