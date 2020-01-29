Choteau Arts, a local nonprofit organization, offers many opportunities to explore art through experience during the month of February.
From pottery to painting, the workshops invite you to follow your interests, to try something new or to build current skills.
If working at a potter’s wheel intrigues you, Kathy Chapman teaches a six-week introductory pottery class on Mondays from 6-9 p.m, starting Feb. 3. The class is limited to six students. Glazes, 25 pounds of clay and firing fees are all included. Those interested in the class can call Chapman at 781-3236 for more information or to sign up.
Dave Yerk and Dave Tonkovich continue their fly-tying Thursdays through Feb. 20. The class is open to ages 10 through adult, and those participating are sure to enjoy a few “fish stories” while preparing for their next cast.
Front Range Art Association member and professional artist Diane Hausmann presents a beginning oil painting class on Feb. 10 from 6-9 p.m. For more information, contact Hausmann at 799-7539.
The second Tuesday of each month offers a 4 p.m. class for kids. Julienne Gramm will lead the “Valentines 4 Kids” class on Feb. 11 for children 4 and older. Any 3-year-olds wishing to attend need an adult to accompany them. This heart-filled extravaganza costs $5 a child or $15 a family. Scholarships are available to help pay for the class if needed.
Nate Paulus, also an FRAA member, introduces landscape for adults using the “finger painting” method on Feb. 15 from 1-4 p.m. This style allows for a less intimidating approach to acrylic painting. The $30 plus $10 materials fee includes canvas, paints, gloves, etc. Paulus suggests participants bring along a picture or two for inspiration.
The first “Beyond the Paintbrush” workshop offered by Leslie Kesler was so popular that she is back, along with Theresa Oksness, on Feb. 29 from 1-5 p.m. The class will focus on painting aspens this time. Registration is $40 plus a $10 materials fee. Contact Kesler at 590-5615 for more information.
For those looking forward to learning or continuing ukulele, Sandie Hodgskiss will offer beginning ukulele lessons on Tuesdays, starting March 10. Call Hodgskiss to find out more information.
Choteau Arts is located at 204 Main Ave. N. Call Susan Luinstra at 590-2797 for information or pre-registration. Workshops fees may qualify for Opportunities for All Scholarships for income-eligible participants.