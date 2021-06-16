Augusta native Suzi Taylor has returned to her hometown and opened three businesses — Blue Pine Wine, Pretty Prairie Business Center and Taylor Law — at 133 Main St. in downtown Augusta.
Since moving back to Augusta in March of 2020, Taylor has purchased a building and launched three co-located businesses. “Whirlwind” is the word she uses to describe how busy she has been. A practicing attorney for decades, she knew she wanted to hang out her own shingle here and the need for general business services inspired her to add Pretty Prairie Business Center to her venture.
She has been a wine enthusiast for the past 20 years and decided to add something completely new to the mix in Blue Pine Wine. The name of the business comes from the building which she said “is wall to wall blue pine tongue and groove.”
She opened Taylor Law and Pretty Prairie Business Center in December of 2020 and Blue Pine Wine in March of this year.
Blue Pine Wine is a fresh and fun addition to Augusta, a town best known for its ranching, hunting and rodeo traditions. Blue Pine Wine sells wine by the glass and by the bottle, and is open Thursday through Sundays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The shop also sells Montana microbrews and seltzers and serves meat and cheese snack trays such as the “Calamity Jane Platter,” an assortment of meats, cheeses, crackers, nuts, olives and seasonal fruits.
Blue Pine Wine is also offering special activities through the summer including live music, food and wine pairings, open mic nights and art classes. The walls are decorated with the art of local photographers whose prints are for sale.
Taylor said the special events nights are receiving great comments from guests and she is encouraged by the community reception.
One of the big challenges she faces now, she said, is finding an employee or two to help with all three businesses, but particularly with staffing Blue Pine Wine over the weekends.
Blue Pine Wine can be reached at 509-929-6965 or email to bluepinewine@usa.com.
Taylor Law and the Pretty Prairie Business Center are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Business Center offers office space for rent, notary service, on-site computer rental, printing and copies, faxing, scanning and emailing. Her short-term goal for this venture is to offer simple business services that are hard to come by in a small town.
Taylor, as a licensed attorney, offers a general practice, including such services as estate planning and real estate. She said she is enjoying being able to spend more time with her clients and to help them with their legal needs.
Both her attorney’s office and the Pretty Prairie Business Center can be reached at 306-562-3838. Email Taylor about attorney matters at taylorlaw@usa.com. Contact the Business Center at either notarymt@usa.com or prettyprairie@mail.com.
Taylor grew up in Augusta, and after graduating from Augusta High School in 1980, she attended the College of Great Falls, earning her undergraduate degree in paralegal studies.
She then moved to Washington state, where she earned her law degree from Seattle University.
She and her former husband had a fireplace and hot tub business for 24 years in Ellensburg, Washington, and during that time she practiced law and taught at Central Washington University.
They raised a son and daughter, both of whom are still in Ellensburg, along with her five grandchildren.
After living in Washington from 1988 to early 2020, Taylor said she decided she wanted return to her roots and the small-town hospitality that Augusta has always offered.
The building she purchased in October 2020 for her business ventures was most recently a gun shop. Before that, it was a salon and for a time the Augusta Post Office. The Glacier Bar stood in the same spot in the 1950s and burned down in the early 1960s. She has completely remodeled the building for her business purposes, using all local contractors.
She is currently serving mainly local community and expects that spring through fall will bring visitors who are eager to check out something new in Augusta.
Her short-term goals for Blue Pine Wine are to complement the offerings already available in Augusta without competing and to offer a casual and comfortable place where people can enjoy a substantial selection of wine with friends and music.
As an attorney, she wants to serve her clients faithfully and offer affordable general practice services locally, using her education and experience to help her community.
Taylor has joined the Augusta Chamber of Commerce and is now serving on the Chamber board.