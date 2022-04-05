March 27 — 12:11 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 143 Fifth Lane N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 10:06 a.m., Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to a small fire at 2160 U.S. Highway 89. Fairfield requested Choteau be paged but canceled before the CVFD arrived.
— 4:11 p.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a resident who had fallen at 615 Fifth Ave. N. to Great Falls Clinic hospital.
— 6:45 p.m., Power resident requested assistance in getting back a vehicle he had loaned to a Great Falls resident.
— 11:56 p.m., Fairfield ambulance crew provided a lift assist at Front Range As-sisted Living.
March 28 — 5:51 a.m., Choteau resident requested assistance with a neighbor’s dogs that are constantly barking.
— 7:38 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Lewis and Clark County and transported a patient from 155 Main St. in Augusta to Benefis.
— 3:38 p.m., local warrant was served via Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office.
— 4:09 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Benefis Teton Medi-cal Center to Benefis.
— 4:53 p.m., Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks employee turned in a driver’s li-cense to the Sheriff’s Office that was found at the Freezout Lake Wildlife Management Ar-ea.
March 29 — 9:08 a.m., Fairfield resident reported to the Sheriff’s Office that the neighbor’s dogs are chasing his cattle.
— 3:11 p.m., Fairfield School officials contacted the Sheriff’s Office regarding a student possibly possessing an illegal substance.
— 5:31 p.m., dispatch received several calls from a phone number in Fairfield and determined it was a minor making the calls and there was no emergency.
— 9:21 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of U.S. Air Force vehicle striking a deer about eight miles north of Augusta on U.S. Highway 287.
March 30 — 11:51 a.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a resident from Front Range Assisted Living to Benefis.
— 1:57 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 4:39 p.m., Fairfield custodial parent reported to the Sheriff’s Office her son walked away from home.
— 5:32 p.m., Fairfield ambulance and deputies responded to an individual who had fallen down stairs at a private residence. The patient refused transport.
— 5:44 p.m., Fairfield VFD responded to a grass fire near Freezout Lake WMA.
— 7:45 p.m., deputy responded to a man running in the wrong lane of traffic on U.S. Highway 89. They requested a Cascade County sheriff’s deputy as incident is in that county, and given no deputy was available, they contacted Montana Highway Patrol.
— 9:07 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 918 First Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 9:19 p.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient from Front Range Assisted Living to Benefis.
— 10:28 p.m., Great Falls Police served an arrest warrant on an individual in Great Falls.
March 31 — 9:54 a.m., an individual was asked to leave the Teton County Annex building for disorderly conduct.
— 12:01 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a trailer that had been stolen.
— 2:43 p.m., Choteau resident found a bumper and plate on Main Avenue in front of the Choteau/Teton Public Library.
— 11:52 p.m., Choteau resident reported a suspicious individual by their resi-dence when they were coming home.
April 1 — 2:40 a.m., dispatch was notified of a hospice death in Power.
— 6:14 a.m., motorist on U.S. Highway 287 reported hitting a deer that caused ex-tensive damage to his vehicle.
— 12:12 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a horse in the Agawam area.
— 3:29 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to the Teton Pass Ski Area and trans-ported a patient to BTMC. Patient was then transported by Mercy Flight to Benefis.
— 6:41 p.m., Choteau resident reported tools stolen out of his pickup at his resi-dence.
— 8:12 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 10:32 p.m., Choteau resident reported a verbal altercation between two people in a vehicle outside of her apartment building.
April 2 — 11:46 a.m., deputy assisted with traffic for a funeral service procession-al.
— 1:48 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to an injured skier at Teton Pass Ski Area and transported the individual to BTMC.
— 4:04 p.m., deputy spoke with an individual who had placed “road closed” signs from U.S. Highway 287 to U.S. Highway 89 to keep kids safe as they rode their bikes with-out a permit for the closure.
— 7:13 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 16 First N.W. Apt. 3 and transported a patient to Great Falls Clinic hospital.
— 7:40 p.m., staff at BTMC requested deputy to assist with an unruly individual.
— 9:04 p.m., Power ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1911 13th Lane N.E. and met a Great Falls ground Advanced Life Support unit on its way to Great Falls.
From March 27 to April 2, deputies issued two citations for driving without a li-cense and failure to have insurance.