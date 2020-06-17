The Rocky Mountain Front Farmer’s Market will be held in an abbreviated fashion this summer, starting on Saturday, July 11, according to market manager Sally Heuscher.
“Due to COVID-19 health concerns, we will be having a ‘mini’ market this year, with limited vendors,” Heuscher said. The market’s hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday mornings at the Visitors Center parking lot.
“We ask shoppers to please socially distance and use available hand sanitizer,” she said. There will not be public restrooms available as the Visitors Center is closed this summer and the Old Trail Museum is not open because of COVID-19 concerns.
“The market will still feature delicious fruits and vegetables, fresh breads and pastries, unique crafts and homemade preserves,” she said.
Dates set for this summer are: July 11, 18 and 25; Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29; and Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26.
For more information, call Heuscher at 466-5584 or check out the market’s Facebook page.