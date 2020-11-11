My mom used to have a saying: “Cow kicks the dog. Dog kicks the cat. Cat kicks the mouse.”
Basically, she used this saying to describe a situation where one person in the family was having a bad day and just rolled their attitude on down the line until even the littlest creatures felt the effect. Her comment crossed my mind as I read an article from Iowa State University Extension on their “Spend Smart Eat Smart” blog. Anthony Santiago, college projects specialist and licensed marriage and family therapist, authored the article on stress and the family. He wrote, “Stress impacts everyone in our family system, my wife and I as a couple, as parents, our children and even our dog.
“When one member in the family is stressed, it can easily impact the whole family. For example, when I am stressed, I tend to be crabby with my wife, and then we as parents tend to be harsh with our children. And then our children are stressed, and the cycle continues.”
Santiago encourages people to figure out what breaks the cycle and how they can manage, and hopefully diminish, their own stress rather than letting it pick up negative energy as it rolls downhill. Taking care of our stress can involve eating and sleeping well. MSU Extension has several resources for overall wellness available at www.msuextension.org under the publications tab that can be downloaded free of charge. Managing our own stress can lead to happier lives and, if we live with others, can improve their happiness as well.
Santiago provides the ideas (in italics) for managing personal stress: After a long day at work before coming home, perhaps listen to your favorite song. I know I need this reminder as I get so concentrated on listening to books and podcasts that I overlook the joy of just listening to good music. Couples can also do joint physical activities, which have been shown to increase greater relationship satisfaction and commitment. Children could also join in regular family physical activities like walking or bicycling. Generally, doctors recommend about 30 minutes of moderate activity five days per week for adults. For two years, I have tried to talk my husband into getting into the habit of doing one dance together when we get home from work. We met when he asked me to dance, and it is something we used to enjoy often. I imagine if we danced one song each night before getting the evening meal ready, we would both unwind a little, smile and be in a better mood. Plus, this idea ties to the first one of listening to good music. Now, I just have to convince him.
You may have heard “laughter is the best medicine.” Being light-hearted in the midst of a tense conversation can help us calm down. Perhaps watching a comedy movie as a family can help the family be in positive mood. Our family enjoys telling stories of things that have made us laugh, mostly at ourselves. We also enjoy the raucous laughter when our daughters’ friends share stories. Laughter is simply good for us. Smiling and laughter translate every culture and language and reduce stress.
Another great way to decrease stress in the family is for family members to think positively about their lives. For example, instead of focusing on each other’s wrong doings or mistakes, we can focus on each other’s strengths. I read somewhere recently that marriages do better when the ratio of positive interactions to negative interactions is five to one. Keeping up a ratio that is 5-to-1 positive takes a fair bit of intentionality in our actions, attitudes and affirmations. It means looking for the good and gratefully acknowledging it. Mealtimes and bedtimes can be opportunities to structure time to share gratitude, giving every member of the family time to express appreciation for the people and possibilities in their lives. Gratitude can even serve to set the tone for the day if we can get in the habit of thinking of three things we are grateful for before getting out of bed in the morning.
Instead of “kicking” a bad attitude down the line, turn on some music, add some movement, laughter and gratitude! It is sure to minimize your stress and maximize your satisfaction with your life. Plus, your positive tune will provide the rhythm for your household and family members.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jane Wolery at 466-2492 or email Jane.Wolery@montana.edu.