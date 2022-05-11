Original performances of “Mamma Mia!” set for April 30 and May 1 at the Orpheum Theatre in Conrad were delayed because of unforeseen circumstance, but new dates have been set.
A “Mamma Mia!” encore is scheduled for May 20 at 7 p.m., May 21 and 22 at 2 p.m. May 20 tickets can be bought at Folklore and Olson’s Drug, or the Orpheum Theatre. May 21 and 22 tickets are very limited due to honoring tickets already purchased but call 406-278 3445 if interested or if you need to trade already purchased ticket for another performance.
The production is a collective effort from Pondera Players, veterans to new comers, and center stage to behind the scenes. “Mamma Mia!” is a musical production with more than 20 songs, many of which include choreography and ensemble support.
In the play, a young bride-to-be invites three men to her wedding, with the possibility that any of them could be her father. The bride-to-be’s mother owns a villa on a Greek Island that is falling apart. The mother is unaware of the invites and that’s just the beginning! The cast — which features public school teachers, to retired bankers, to parents, small business owners and just about everything in between — has received an outpouring of positive support and feedback for the musical from friends and neighbors around town.
The cast and production crew are so pleased to be able to bring the play here and share what it’s meant to be part of this show from auditions to the encore. Roland Lee captured the crew’s experience when he shared: “After a 25-year hiatus from the Pondera Players stage, the call of ‘Mamma Mia!’ brought us back. We expected the significant work to prepare for the roles — we got it. We expected the satisfaction of delivering a good performance on stage — we got that too. What dawned on us with ‘Mamma Mia!’ is that doing a musical is a large team-building process. It was an opportunity to meet talented people we either didn’t know, or didn’t know well, to come together to put on a show. This was a group of good people that brought their talents, dedication and enthusiasm to the show. We feel privileged to be part of it and thankful for the friendships that developed.”
The actors, singers, dancers, set designers, lights and sound, costume design, and make-up artists include: David Arends, Jane Arends, Sally Aschim, Bev Bargas, Geary Bargas, Connor Bridge, Emily Deakin, Del Denson, Kindel DeVries, Kim Dixon, Rhonda Grainger, Jaynie Gollehon, Sam Gouchenour, Lida Holst, Helen Isaacson, Karen Lee, Roland Lee, Bethany Mason, Bill McLean, Kira Mills, Wendy Paulsen, Kya Pavo, Casey Rasmussen, Tatyana Rohrer, Julia Salois, Avery Schram, Aaron Shafer, Anne Stordahl, Brayden Stordahl, Brylee Stordahl, and Kit Workman.