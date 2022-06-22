June 13 — 8:51 a.m., Choteau resident reported waterfowl in their yard they would like removed. The matter was referred to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
— 3:12 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with Sheriff’s Office concerning activities in the neighborhood.
— 4:32 p.m., Pondera County Sheriff’s Office notified dispatcher that Montana Highway Patrol was contacted by a motorist concerned for her welfare because of a semitruck driver who was driving erratically on Interstate 15.
— 5:08 p.m., deputy assisted Pondera County in locating individuals who had been involved in an altercation by the side of the road.
— 605 p.m., Choteau resident reported a low hanging power line on Seventh Avenue.
— 10:53 p.m., deputy spoke with a Choteau resident regarding a call for disorderly conduct.
June 14 — 4:50 a.m., Sheriff’s Office worked with the Great Falls Police Department on an arrest warrant.
— 8:56 a.m., Choteau resident reported a baby moose stuck in a fence along U.S. Highway 89.
— 11:11 a.m., Fairfield resident reported a death and the county coroner was contacted.
— 12:59 p.m., Choteau resident reported being scratched by a cat when breaking up a cat fight.
— 3:17 p.m., dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a young child in Fairfield asking for an ambulance and upon returning the call for location, could not reach anyone.
— 7:18 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was asked to check on the welfare of residents in Teton County.
— 8:19 p.m., Fairfield responded to a medical emergency at Front Range Assisted Living in Fairfield and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 9:47 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a bear that was on the west side of U.S. Highway 89 and heading towards Choteau.
June 15 — 1:19 p.m., Choteau resident reported losing their identification.
— 3:07 p.m., Choteau resident requested a gas odor be checked out at 201 10th Ave. N.E.
—7:11 p.m., Bynum resident reported a pivot watering the road way on 26th Road Northwest.
— 8:20 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency, meeting the patient en route to the hospital on U.S. Highway 89 and transporting them to Benefis.
— 9:42 p.m., Choteau resident reported a problem with her ex-husband.
June 16 — 12:34 a.m., Teton County resident requested a deputy assist him in recovering some private property.
— 12:48 a.m., motorist reported horses on U.S. Highway 89 causing a traffic concern.
— 3:58 p.m., arrest warrant was served on an individual in Great Falls.
— 9:17 p.m., Choteau resident reported possibly suspicious activity from a group of minors on Sherman Lane.
— 10:50 p.m., Dutton ambulance crew provided a lift assist for a patient at 16 First St. NW.
June 17 — 12:23 a.m., deputy reported a door unlocked at a Fairfield business.
— 6:46 a.m., motorist reported a bear and her cubs crossing the roadway on Secondary Highway 221.
— 7:45 a.m., motorist reported a deer that was hit and by the side of the road on U.S. Highway 89 near the Harvest Hills Golf Course in Fairfield.
— 10:03 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at Skyline Lodge and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 11:59 a.m., Choteau ambulance transferred a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 2:24 p.m., Choteau resident reported a bear near his residence.
— 4:54 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a horse that might be neglected out of Fairfield.
— 5:15 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Choteau and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 5:36 p.m., Choteau resident reported an unwanted individual on his property.
— 7:14 p.m., Choteau caller reported a possible scam.
— 9:44 p.m., deputy responded to an individual needing assistance with a family matter in Choteau.
— 10:07 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of an individual walking in the middle of U.S. Highway 89 in Choteau in dark clothing.
June 18 — 9:02 a.m., Choteau resident reported his dog being attacked by another dog while on a walk.
— 11:51 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a disabled vehicle just north of Choteau.
— 11:56 a.m., Choteau resident reported a possible theft and later recovered the property.
— 2:30 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to an accident in Sun Canyon with two patients who had been struck by lightning. Both patients were transported by Life Flight to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 3:41 p.m., power failure was reported for some Power area residents.
— 4:11 p.m., Power Volunteer Fire Department responded to downed power lines on the Vaughn North Frontage Road.
— 7:05 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency on U.S. Highway 200. The individual was transported by private vehicle.
— 9:31 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of livestock at large on Secondary Highway 287 causing a traffic concern.