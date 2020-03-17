The Teton County Election’s Office last week mailed out about 1,750 letters to registered voters who have not requested to vote by absentee ballot. Elections Administrator Paula Jaconetty of Choteau says voters can complete this letter to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to them for the federal primary election on June 2 or they can choose to receive an absentee ballot for all future elections.
“When I decided to do a mailing to the voters who do not receive an absentee ballot, it was to give the voter a choice on how to cast their ballot for the federal primary election but also as an address check for registered voters,” Jaconetty said. At that time the COVID-19 outbreak had not been listed as a pandemic and with this being a legitimate health concern the CDC is recommending to election administrators to encourage people vote by a method other than a polling place; for Montana that is by an absentee ballot.
“If you did not receive the letter in regard to voting by absentee ballot and are not sure if you are currently listed to receive an absentee ballot or any questions you may have, please contact the Clerk and Recorder/Election Administrator’s office,” Jaconetty said.
“My duty as your election administrator is provide every person the ability to become a registered voter and to ensure the voter has all options available to vote an election. I am also responsible for the wellbeing of Teton County’s dedicated election judges and I do not want to put them in jeopardy.”
Jaconetty said it has become increasingly difficult to recruit citizens to serve as election judges. Teton County has very dedicated election judges and it makes their jobs more efficient if all stations of a polling site are covered by a judge. “Right now I am short on election judges, especially in Precinct 17-Dutton area, and Precinct 6-Power area,” she said.
Judges must attend an election judge training every two years. The trainings are set for April 22-23. If volunteers would like information on becoming an election judge and to sign up for the trainings, they should contact contact the Clerk and Recorder/Election Administrator’s office at 466-2693, or email pjaconetty@tetoncountymt.gov , sclarke@tetoncountymt.gov , or cdepner@tetoncountymt.gov.