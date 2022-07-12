July 3 — 7:56 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 531 20th Ave. N.E.
— 9:05 a.m., Dutton resident reported three large dogs running along Interstate 15.
— 9:26 a.m., Choteau resident reported her dog is being harassed by another dog.
— 11:59 a.m., Power ambulance was requested for a medical emergency at 381 10th Lane N.E. Before the ambulance arrived, the patient was transported by private vehicle.
— 12:08 p.m., deputy checked a Fairfield business where an alarm had been reported.
— 12:32 p.m., a cell phone left at a Bynum business was turned into the Sheriff’s Office.
— 1:21 p.m., Choteau ambulance transferred a patient from Benefis Teton Medical Center to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 5:33 p.m., Choteau resident reported a trespasser on his property who was hanging up game cameras and wanted a deputy to speak to the individual.
— 5:50 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 424 Seventh Ave. N. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 7:51 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a person from the rodeo grounds to BTMC.
— 8:19 p.m., Choteau resident found a wallet at the restrooms at the rodeo grounds.
— 9:18 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 10:56 p.m., deputy assisted in locating two children last seen at the Choteau baseball park.
July 4 — 2:10 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 818 First Ave. S.W. and transported the patient to BTMC.
— 3:06 p.m., deputy responded to a request from a BNSF Railway employee to remove a person seated on a train car parked near Power.
— 11:13 p.m., Choteau resident reported a lot of yelling, screaming and foul language being used at a residence on Third Avenue Southwest and Division Street.
July 5 — 9:13 a.m., Choteau resident reported a missing license plate.
— 10:11 a.m., Benefis in Great Falls reported a sexual assault that happened over the weekend.
— 4:55 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a house that was broken into in Dutton.
— 4:06 p.m., deputy responded to a domestic dispute on Teton Canyon Road and arrested on man on suspicion of misdemeanor partner/family member assault.
— 6:36 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 9:05 p.m., Choteau resident reported being attacked by a neighbor’s dog but did not sustain any injures. Deputy spoke with the owner of the dog.
July 6 — 5:23 a.m., deputy and Montana Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle in the ditch on U.S. Highway 89.
— 7:36 a.m., BTMC reported a person in the emergency room who was involved in an accident sometime in the night.
— 9:12 a.m., Dutton resident reported an individual acting erratically and throwing garbage at people at the rest area on Interstate 15.
— 11:50 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency off First Avenue Northwest and transported the patient to BTMC.
— 1:04 p.m., Choteau resident reported a low flying helicopter over property and houses on the front.
— 2:09 p.m., Pendroy Quick Response Unit responded to a vehicle-versus-deer accident on U.S. Highway 89 where the airbags deployed. The driver refused transport by ambulance.
— 5:07 p.m., Choteau ambulance was paged to 308 First Ave. N.W. for a possible head injury but was canceled before arriving at the address.
— 8:07 p.m., motorist reported two cows along the north side of Teton Canyon Road near Eureka Lake.
July 7 — 4:11 p.m., dispatch was notified of a large recreational vehicle that needed assistance as it was stuck in mud in a ditch off U.S. Highway 89.
— 4:27 p.m., Choteau resident requested assistance with an ex-husband following the parenting plan.
— 6:57 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 16 First St. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
July 8 — 3:21 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical issue at 204 Napstad Road. The patient refused transport by ambulance.
— 8:23 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a possible family dispute and transported one patient to BTMC.
— 8:49 a.m., Sheriff’s Office received a report of theft at the Choteau Senior Center.
— 9:38 p.m., officials at BTMC Clinic requested a deputy to speak with a woman who was looking for a family member.
— 11 p.m., deputy investigated accident with damage on U.S. Highway 200.
— 6:53 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of an irrigation pipe lying across U.S. Highway 200.
— 9:57 p.m., motorist reported livestock on U.S. Highway 200 causing a traffic concern.
July 9 — 9:54 a.m., Pendroy resident reported his dog had been attacked.
— 2:25 p.m., motorist, who was unhurt, reported missing a corner on Secondary Highway 431 west of Power and damaging a number of poles along the road.
— 3:05 p.m., Fairfield resident requested Sheriff’s Office check on the welfare of family members he had not heard from and was unable to reach by phone.
— 3:21 p.m., MHP responded to a single-vehicle accident on Secondary Highway 431.
— 4:30 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 205 Fifth St. S. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 5:43 p.m., Choteau ambulance and Choteau Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle that crashed through a garage and hit a tree on 11th Avenue. The patient refused transport by ambulance.
— 6:25 p.m., motorist reported a vehicle crossing over the white lines on the road causing a traffic concern.
— 10:03 p.m., hospice nurse reported a death in Power.
— 11:14 p.m., motorist reported vehicle “spinning brodies” and possibly going into the ditch near Eastham Junction.
From July 3-9, deputies issued one citation each for open container, speeding and for failure to make a proper stop and wrote warnings for speeding, no headlights and two for failure to make a proper stop.