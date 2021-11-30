Ranchers along the Rocky Mountain Front have formed an organization to address shared challenges to the landscape, Trina Jo Bradley, a Valier-area livestock producer, co-founder and executive director of the new Rocky Mountain Front Ranchlands Group, said in a news release this week.
To kick off their advocacy efforts, the RMF Ranchlands Group is collaborating with the Western Landowners Alliance (WLA) to convene landowners and managers for a workshop at the Choteau Pavilion on Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to explore the diverse applications for using dogs to protect livestock and human safety on the Front.
Bradley said the RMF Ranchlands Group has formed to address shared challenges to the landscape, the most pressing of which is increasing conflicts between grizzly bears and livestock in the private and public lands of the region. The budding collaborative is a landowner-led effort that strives to support, maintain and protect the livelihoods of those who ranch and farm on the Front, while seeking solutions to maintain space for the region’s wildlife, she said.
“We need a collective voice to address issues on the landscape,” Bradley said. “So many people in the world are too far removed from agriculture, and they need to be reminded of its importance. One of the goals of this group is to share our stories, struggles and triumphs with the world so they have a better understanding of what life in the west is really like.”
In other landscapes, such as Montana’s Big Hole and Blackfoot Valleys, livestock producer-led groups have helped to secure funding and coordinate efforts among landowners, wildlife management agencies and nonprofits to address shared challenges, be it weeds, water or wildlife conflicts. Moving forward, the RMF Ranchlands Group’s first order of business is to connect landowners with resources and knowledge necessary to protect livestock and humans from grizzly bears, Bradley said.
Mathew Collins, WLA’s Working Wild Challenge associate, said, “Dogs are a versatile tool for reducing conflicts in multiple rangeland settings: from the yard, to the pasture, to the open range. Yet, choosing the correct breed to fit your specific context and needs can be challenging.”
To highlight the diversity of uses for dogs to reduce conflict with wildlife, presentations at the Pavilion on Dec. 6, and informal table conversations will offer opportunities for landowners to get to know multiple dog breeds and their owners and handlers.
Sessions will highlight the experiences of five speakers that use guard and pursuit dogs (Airedale terriers, Karelian bear dogs), directed dogs (Catahoulas), and livestock guardian dogs (Turkish Boz, Turkish Kengal, Komondor, Akbash, Anatolian shepherd) to reduce conflicts with grizzly bears and wolves on working lands.
“Producers all over the west have a bigger reach and a bigger voice if they work together,” said Bradley. “In planning this meeting, we are hoping to address the needs of livestock producers on the Front, while setting the stage for more conversations and actions to come, which will benefit producers everywhere.”