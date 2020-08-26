U.S. Forest Service firefighters were demobilizing from the Wood Lake Fire west of Augusta on Monday after fighting the 87-acre fire burning in steep, rugged terrain on the upper third of a north-facing slope.
Crews have constructed containment line to reinforce the retardant drops where the fire had potential to advance toward the Benchmark Road. The other portions of the fire burned into scabby timber and rock and the fire lost momentum to move.
Since containment line cannot be built within the rock, the 30% containment status will remain indefinitely, according to a USFS press release. On Aug. 23, the fire was transferred back to a Type-IV incident commander, and most of the resources assigned to the fire were demobilized on Aug. 23 and 24. Rocky Mountain Ranger District wildland fire module will maintain a spike camp at the fire to continue to patrol and mop up until seasonal weather terminates this fire.
This lightning-caused fire, 21 miles southwest of Augusta on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest was reported by the Prairie Reef lookout at 10 a.m. on Aug. 17 with an estimated size of three acres. As many as 96 personnel were initially deployed to fight the fire with helicopter and air tanker support.
Wood Lake, Wood Lake campground, Wood Lake picnic area, the Petty-Crown Trailhead and associated loop trail remain closed to allow helicopters to safely retrieve water from Wood Lake. In addition, all dispersed camping is closed from the Forest boundary along Benchmark Road to Wood Lake. However, Benchmark Road remains open for through traffic. Motorists are reminded not to stop in the fire vicinity as it creates a safety hazard to fire personnel and the public.
Fire danger on the forest remains very high.