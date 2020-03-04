With three weeks left until the March 26 filing deadline for school board positions, candidates have filed at Bynum, Greenfield, Power and Pendroy. No one had filed in Dutton/Brady, Choteau, Fairfield or Golden Ridge districts as of March 2.
The seats up for election in Teton County School Districts are:
•Choteau Public Schools: two, currently held by Mark Henderson of Choteau who serves on the combined high school and elementary school board and Jerry Stott, the Bynum Elementary District’s representative on the high school board.
•Dutton/Brady Public Schools: one, held by Lee Dahlman.
•Bynum Elementary District: one, held by Marvin Baker. He has filed for re-election.
•Pendroy Elementary District: one, held by Pat Field. He has filed for re-election.
•Fairfield Public Schools: three, Chad Becker and Jerry Shaw on the combined high school and elementary board and Stephen Ostberg on the high school board representing the outlying Greenfield Elementary School District.
•Power Public Schools: one, held by Ken May. He has field for re-election.
•Golden Ridge Elementary School District: one, held by Kelli Rapp.
•Greenfield Elementary School District: one, held by Spencer Pearson. He has filed for re-election.
Candidates must be at least 18 years old, a registered voter and a resident in the district in which they are filing. To file as a candidate for one of the positions, contact the clerk of the appropriate school district.
School board elections are scheduled for May 5.