The three-day Front Range Yoga Festival in Choteau brought yoga practitioners from across the state together to try new styles of yoga, enjoy quality food from specialty food trucks and relax to music from area bands at the Choteau Pavilion.
Rosanne (Balasabas) Lockhart of Conrad, who operates Front Range Yoga, has put on the festival for the past four years (three in person and one virtually), said Sunday that the festival on June 10-12 went very well overall. She gave credit for the smooth operation to her leadership team, which included Katie Adams, Lola Stapels, Claire Hodgskiss and Evan Lockhart.
“I am just blown away that they just handled the weekend logistics so well,” she said. “I’m beyond grateful for that.”
Lockhart said she sold out of the 200 tickets for the event a couple of months ago and saw practitioners come from across Montana from a few other states, including Colorado, Alaska, New York and Washington. Most of those coming from out of state had some family or work connection to Montana, she said.
In addition to those attending, the festival involved 25 instructors, 12 volunteers and the leadership team.
Lockhart said the festival is designed to give yoga fans the opportunity to try new and different classes — something they may not get to do if only one format of yoga is offered in their communities. Trying something new, she said, “is one of the fun things.”
She said she selects instructors who can provide a holistic schedule with mainstream and niche yoga practices.
New this year, Lockhart, an attorney, also offered a continuing legal education program that had only a small turnout. She said she hopes to be able to market it better next year.
Those staying for the festival used many local accommodations. Many stayed at Choteau’s flagship motel, the Stage Stop Inn. Others stayed in smaller motels, vacation rentals and campgrounds, brought RVs or stayed in Bynum and Fairfield.
Lockhart said she is still taking feedback from attendees and instructors but so far the response has been overwhelmingly positive. People enjoyed the classes, liked Choteau’s small-town feel and want to come back next year.
One of the things that she found very gratifying this year was the number of attendees, instructors and volunteers who have returned to take part again. “That sense of community that we’ve tried to create feels even more tangible,” she said.
She also heard from one person who attended a previous festival here and was inspired to become a yoga teacher. “It just really, really brings a sense of cool, that we are really impacting people,” she said.
She said she also enjoyed reconnecting with Choteau community members who used to take her classes when she taught here regularly. “I was so touched, she said. “I missed their smiling faces.”
One of her instructors this year offered two sessions of “baby goat yoga” in the City Park along with sessions on pelvic-floor strengthening and hand health. Candace Weeda Strobbe of Cascading Wellness yoga studio at Cascade brought five baby goats — all orphans that she is raising — to add a fun and quirky element to a basic yoga workout.
Weeda Strobbe said she learned about baby goat yoga in Texas, when she was getting her yoga certification training. The training covered ideas on how to pair yoga with other things to draw in people who might not take a yoga class otherwise, and baby goat yoga was one of the classes she took.
“I was pretty skeptical, honestly,” she said, but she found the class a great experience. “The goats just make you laugh. They make things fun and light-hearted.”
Those taking the classes set their mats in a big circle, forming a human corral. As they moved through poses, the goats nibbled on toes and edges of mats, peered into the humans’ faces, browsed on the green grass and happily allowed themselves to be petted and scratched.
Weeda Strobbe said scientific studies have shown that interacting with baby goats is such a positive experience that it can boost the release of oxytocin — a hormone usually associated with child birth but which our bodies also produce when we become romantically involved with a special someone. Its nicknames include the “love” hormone.
Other things that stimulate the production of oxytocin include holding a baby and playing with a puppy, for example.
Weeda Strobbe said her class on Sunday drew several children and a couple of men as well.
The baby goat yoga was just one of the different classes offered. Leigh Clausen, a park ranger from Coram who operates Love Leigh Yoga, taught classes on maintaining foot health. Erica Gerard of Bozeman taught a “Chakra Delight” workshop.
Clausen said she has taken part in the festival for three out of the four years and always enjoys the experience in Choteau. “It’s a great place to host,” she said.
She enjoyed walking around town, exploring shops and was enchanted by the Montana Dinosaur Center and the Rock Shop gift shop in Bynum. She camped in the park next to Spring Creek.
Those taking her classes came from Choteau, the Flathead Valley, Helena, Colorado, Darby and Bozeman, she said.
The Front Range Yoga Festival has a different feel from yoga retreats offered in big cities, she said. The rhythms of the small town are present here and it complements the feeling of community that yoga encourages.
She said she puts on a foot health workshop because it’s a one-time class that she infuses with humor and hopes people find helpful. “I bring a workshop — I want them to have tools to take home,” she said.
Gerard, whose studio is called YogE, said she enjoyed presenting her workshops and taking other classes as well as getting to know Choteau a little bit. She said she had driven through town many times but never stopped.
Her goal in teaching classes, she said, is to help people connect with yoga and find their own practices and, in some cases, to help people heal physically and spiritually from past traumas.
Gerard said she took her first yoga class at the instruction of a counselor who was treating her for trauma. She was so impressed by the retreat that she signed up for yoga teaching classes to help learn why practicing yoga had helped her so much.
That led to her opening her own yoga practice as a way of helping others. “I want to share it with someone else who is suffering,” she said.