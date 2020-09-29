Sept. 20 — 12:51 a.m., Toole County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist in serving an arrest warrant.
— 10:46 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of an unattended death at 149 Secondary Highway 220.
— 2:30 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 899 Tenth St. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 3:57 p.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient from 14074 Secondary Highway 21 in Cascade County to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 3:55 p.m., BTMC requested a patient transfer to Benefis in Great Falls.
Sept. 21 — 11:30 a.m., Fairfield resident reported a possible theft of identity.
— 4:32 p.m., Pondera County requested assistance for a woman trying to get to Great Falls on Interstate 15.
— 10:48 p.m., Fairfield ambulance provided an agency assist in transporting a patient from Cascade County to Benefis in Great Falls.
Sept. 22 — 5:12 a.m., Dutton resident reported a suspicious vehicle driving by his residence early in the morning.
— 10:27 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of potential child abuse case.
— 10:36 a.m., Power resident reported a four-wheeler potentially stolen from his yard.
— 4:18 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with deputy regarding possible identity theft.
— 6:53 and 11:41 p.m., deputy spoke with residents in Fairfield regarding a private matter.
Sept. 23 — 1:03 a.m., Fairfield resident spoke with deputy regarding issues he is facing.
— 10:40 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a suspicious person at the Fairfield Senior Center.
— 3:24 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was informed an individual had driven around a barricade and a city worker visited with them.
— 4:17 p.m., Choteau resident reported minors allegedly starting fires with a blowtorch.
— 4:37 p.m., Choteau Volunteer Fire Department and Fairfield brush truck responded to a fire near Pishkun Reservoir.
— 6:38 p.m., Pendroy resident spoke with Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol regarding evidence which indicated a vehicle had gone through his fence. He also found a yellow lab.
— 10:33 p.m., Choteau resident gave a statement at the Sheriff’s Office.
Sept. 24 — 3 a.m., deputy issued an open container citation for man and woman found off Secondary Highway 220. A deputy took the two individuals to their residence.
— 7:03 a.m., MHP was notified of an accident involving a deer on U.S. Highway 89.
— 8:44 a.m., MHP, Fairfield VFD and Fairfield ambulance responded to a two-car collision on Seventh Street North.
— 11:55 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical issue at 1006 W. Division St. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 4:31 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of an offender failing to register himself since he moved from a different county.
— 8:35 p.m., motorist reported a cow on Secondary Highway 431 causing a traffic concern.
Sept. 25 — 3:55 p.m., Fish, Wildlife and Park was notified of possible grizzly bear activity west of Choteau.
— 5:21 p.m., Choteau resident requested assistance with a family matter.
— 8:20 p.m., deputy assisted a Fairfield resident.
Sept. 26 — 12:42 a.m., Fairfield VFD, Fairfield ambulance and NorthWestern Energy responded to a carbon monoxide alarm going off at 110 Seventh St. S.
— 11:17 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to Choteau High School and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 3:45 p.m., Choteau resident reported a party next door with an individual possibly driving while under the influence.
— 4:32 p.m., Sheriff’s Office had a vehicle towed from the side of the road on U.S. Highway 89.
— 11:19 p.m., man came into the Sheriff’s Office wanting to file a complaint.
From Sept. 20-26, deputies issued one citation for improper backing procedures and having an open container of alcohol in public and gave warnings for speeding, improperly working headlights and trailer lights.