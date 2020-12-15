The Old Trail Museum in Choteau is hoping community members and museum supporters will give generously this month to help the nonprofit facility pay for an unexpected but absolutely necessary roof replacement — estimated to cost $17,000.
Museum director Julie Ameline said in an interview last week that about four weeks ago, she was working in the museum, which is closed during the winter months, and noticed an ominous bulge in the ceiling of the main building.
“There was a big hole up there in the ceiling,” she said.
She asked a museum board member to investigate and that inspection showed that the existing roof is “totally shot,” she said, adding, “you can see daylight everywhere it’s letting in water and snow.”
Ameline, who has worked at the museum for the past 10 years, said this is the first time she has seen any problem with the roof, but in looking at the attic of the building, it appears that insulation above the ceiling has been catching rain and snow water and keeping it from coming through. The insulation is now saturated, she said, and the moisture is causing the ceiling to fail.
Choteau contractor Kaare Wilkerson has been hired to rebuild the roof decking with new plywood and tar paper and to replace the roof’s exterior tin sheeting. He will start the project as soon as weather permits.
Ameline said the main building does not have a simple roofline, but has a number of peaks and valleys, which contribute to the cost of the project. The project does not, however, include the roof of the eastside annex, which houses the paleontology displays. That roof is sound, she said.
The museum director said the unexpected expense could not have come at a worse time, when the museum’s primary funding sources have all been affected by COVID-19. The museum board had to cancel its Wild Game Feed and benefit auction in March and the museum’s guided tours of the Old North Trail last summer as well as its usual Wednesday evening programs — all of which raise money for museum operations.
Also, because of COVID-19, the museum was only open from July 7-Sept. 7 and the number of admission-paying travelers was down sharply compared to a usual year and gift shop sales were also down.
In a regular season, the Old Trail Museum is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. In 2019, the museum had 3,800 visitors sign the guest book and many others who didn’t sign. In 2020, only 900 people signed the guest book.
The museum did receive a $5,000 coronavirus relief grant through Humanities Montana, but that was to pay for regular operating expenses through Dec. 31.
Ameline said the museum has some money in savings, but that is being depleted daily to pay for utilities and insurance as well as regularly scheduled maintenance. If the museum uses all of its savings to pay for the roof project, she said, it will have nothing left for operations.
She said she knows the pandemic has put many Choteau businesses and families under economic stress, but she hopes that people will donate what they can. “I don’t really have a goal. Any amount will be appreciated,” she said. “Whatever people can give we would take.”
Donations can be sent to the Old Trail Museum, 823 N. Main Ave. Choteau, MT 59422.
Ameline said the board is also reaching out to the Choteau Tourism Business Improvement District to see whether that organization could give the museum a grant to help fund the roof project. “The museum draws a lot of people, and people from out of country and out of state stay in the motels,” she said.
Choteau resident Rod Luinstra has also contacted the museum and is planning to sell a rifle by raffle tickets, with the proceeds to help with the roofing project, she said.