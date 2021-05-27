May 16 — 1:04 a.m., deputy provided an agency assist with the Great Falls Police Department in locating a Fairfield man who was potentially driving while under the influence of alcohol with minors in the vehicle.
— 7:58 a.m., Choteau resident reported a dead bear on U.S. Highway 89 that was causing traffic concern and drawing a crowd. Dispatch notified Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials of the incident.
— 8:12 p.m., deputy issued a citation for criminal trespassing after investigating a report of an individual dumping stuff on the ground at a private residence in Dutton.
— 10:52 p.m., deputy investigated a report of a possible altercation at a residence in Dutton.
— 11 p.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on U.S. Highway 89, heavily damaging the vehicle.
May 17 — 12:59 a.m., Dutton resident reported suspicious activity at a neighbor’s vacant property.
— 9:18 a.m., Choteau resident reported a possible break in at a house on a property at Fifth Lane Northeast.
— 2:34 p.m., deputy and Choteau Volunteer Fire Department responded to an accident on U.S. Highway 89.
— 4:13 p.m., Choteau resident requested an ambulance for a medical emergency at 15 Fourth Ave. S.W. Upon arrival, the ambulance crew requested the coroner, who found that Charlene Jenson, 93, died of natural causes.
— 6:38 p.m., Dutton VFD responded to a trash can and grass fire in front of the American Legion building.
— 8:24 p.m., Choteau resident reported a man lying down in the ditch on U.S. Highway 89.
— 8:53 p.m., Pendroy VFD, deputy, Montana Highway Patrol and emergency vehicle from Pondera County responded to an accident on Secondary Highway 219.
— 8:30 p.m., deputy issued a verbal warning for an improperly working headlight.
May 18 — 1:54 p.m., Fairfield resident spoke with deputy regarding an incident.
— 2:08 p.m., Power VFD responded to the site of a barn and wildland fire from the previous week that had re-ignited.
— 3:24 p.m., resident between Simms and Fairfield reported bales of hay on fire but said he had it contained with a water truck on site.
— 7:31 p.m., deputy arrested a driver on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol.
— 9 p.m., MHP was notified of an accident involving a deer on U.S. Highway 89.
May 19 — 8:29 a.m., Choteau resident reported that a gun was stolen from his truck.
— 9:16 a.m., Dutton resident reported the windows of her vehicle had been broken out while the vehicle was parked at the post office.
— 11:02 a.m., Power resident reported receiving threatening texts.
— 3:06 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 1006 W. Division St. to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 7:10 p.m., motorist reported an erratic driver on Frontage Road in Cascade County.
May 20 — 1:54 a.m., Fairfield resident reported concerning messages on Facebook.
— 7:12 a.m., Choteau resident reported a possible theft.
— 8:20 a.m., Choteau resident reported possible theft of items from vehicles at a business.
— 9:25 a.m., Choteau VFD responded to downed power line on 10th Street Northwest.
— 9:41 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of lost and stolen keys being returned to owners at two Choteau residences.
— 10:23 a.m., Choteau VFD and NorthWestern Energy responded to a branch on a power line at 134 Eighth Ave. S.W.
— 10:37 a.m., school counselor from Roundup High School reported a student at Choteau High School who was talking about harming themselves.
— 11:36 a.m., a lost or stolen key was returned to a Choteau resident.
— 1:36 p.m., JARR in Choteau reported windows smashed in vehicles at the vehicle wrecking yard.
— 2:06 p.m., workers from Greenfields Irrigation District requested assistance with traffic control as they pulled out a vehicle that had slid off the road.
— 6:33 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle in the ditch along Secondary Highway 221.
May 21 — 2:33 a.m., Choteau and Fairfield FVDs, deputies and Choteau ambulance responded to a structure fire at 221 Fifth Ave. N.E.
— 8:49 a.m., theft was reported at Choteau residence.
— 9:20 a.m., Power resident reported being harassed.
— 3 p.m., motorist on U.S. Highway 89 reported running out of gas and needing assistance.
— 3:05 p.m., Choteau resident reported his daughter being bitten by a dog.
— 4:37 p.m., Choteau resident asked the Sheriff’s Office to check on the welfare of a family member whom they have not been able to reach.
— 5:01 p.m., Dutton resident reported his minor daughter receiving text messages from an unknown individual.
May 22 — 2:20 a.m., deputy checked on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Dutton area and, upon locating the vacant vehicle which was empty and locked, attempted to locate the owners.
— 6:53 a.m., Fort Benton Detention Center dispatch reported that an individual being held there from Teton County had assaulted a staff member.
— 7:48 a.m., several Choteau residents reported bear sightings in the area.
— 8:45 a.m., deputy checked on the welfare of an individual who did not show up for work.
— 12:14 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 614 County Line Road and transported a patient to the Great Falls Clinic.
— 2:48 p.m., deputy spoke with a Choteau resident who came to the Sheriff’s Office.
— 3:15 p.m., Choteau resident reported three teenagers pushing a motorcycle down the alley.
— 4:52 a.m., Choteau resident notified the Sheriff’s Office of family member who will be staying at their residence while they are gone.
— 6:42 p.m., Sheriff’s Office reported a prisoner with medical issues.
— 6:54 p.m., Power resident reported an accident in which the driver of the other vehicle left.