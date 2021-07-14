The 2021 Dutton Fun Day Car Show on July 10 was again a success as car enthusiasts from throughout the area brought their waxed, shined and polished vehicles to the Dutton American Legion Park, where they vied for prizes in many different categories.
Lanny Christman spearheaded the organization efforts for the show. He said this year’s event drew 75 entries. The event also helped drive traffic to the other events held during the annual Dutton Fun Days celebration, which raises money for the maintenance and operation of the town’s swimming pool and recreation complex.
Richard Ebert of Cut Bank, with his 1961 Pontiac Bonneville, was selected as the best of show.
Other placers in the show were:
Farthest travelled: Smiley Johnson, Glasgow, 1957 Chevy Belair Convertible.
Most romantic backseat: Dick Cotton, Glasgow, 1961 Ford Starliner.
Coolest original: Mike Gittins, Great Falls, 1950 Plymouth Special Deluxe Coupe.
Coolest custom: Shane Hegle, Cut Bank, 1950 Mercury.
Coolest paint: Lonnie Herrmann, Whitefish, 1957 Chevy Belair.
Coolest rat rod: Kevin Nickol, Ledger, 1936 Chevy.
Coolest antique: Dave Horner, Great Falls, 1936 Ford Rumble Seat Coupe.
Coolest orphan: Bill Woodhouse, Power, 1958 Edsel Ranger.
Coolest interior: Fritz Seitz, Great Falls, 1959 Cadillac Coupe.
Coolest stock truck: Denise Chalfon, Choteau, 1970 Ford F100.
Coolest modified truck: Dean and Kathy Gemar, Conrad, 1959 Chevy Pickup.
Coolest street rod: Dave Freeman, Great Falls, 1938 Chevy Master Sedan.
Coolest Ford: Marybeth and Ron Dallenger, Great Falls, 1956 Mercury Montclair Convertible.
Coolest GM: Richard and Doris Cochran, Great Falls, 1957 Chevy Belair Wagon.
Coolest Mopar: Barb and Gary Mercer, Shelby, 1968 Dodge Charger R/T.