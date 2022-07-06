Kyler Harris, 15, of Florence took first at the Let Freedom Run 5K race on July 4 in Choteau, finishing the 3.1 miles in 17:31. Being a part of the men’s 39 and under division, he took the victory there, as well.
The women’s champion was Ada Bieler, 17, of Choteau, who finished the trek with a time of 21:47, also claiming the 39 and under division of the race.
The other top finishers of both men’s and women’s were Chad Bishop, 49, of Missoula, repeating as champion of the 40 and older division, with a time of 18:47, and Rachel Harter, 43, of Gig Harbor, Washington, also repeating as winner of the 40 and older division, finishing with a time of 22:32.
This year’s race included 75 runners from a variety of areas, including the Choteau locals, towns around the state, and even some from Washington, Alaska, Tennessee, Utah, and New Mexico. There were even some that came in from Australia.
The youngest participant in the 5K race was Trent Taylor, 12, of Choteau, finishing with a time of 26:40, and the oldest member was Barb Bouma, 62, of Choteau, who finished with a time of 27:50. The one-mile fun run featured many runners younger than 10 years old, along with many over the age of 40.
In the one-mile race, Dane Peebles, 9, of Choteau, took the grand champion spot, as well as claiming the top male finisher. He finished with a time of 6:40. Nicki Swandal, 13, of Wilsall, who finished third in the overall results, earned the top female spot, with a time of 6:54.
“We are thankful for Grizzly Activities Inc., allowing us the opportunity to organize and host this fundraising event, in addition to the many volunteers who woke up early to make this event a success,” Callee Peebles, Choteau High School track and field coach and race director, said. “And, of course, we can’t have a fun run without the participants. Thank you to all of the walkers, joggers, and runners alike that joined us for a great morning of competition and community.”
Results
5K Race
Male, 0-39
1. Kyler Harris, 15, Florence, 17:31; 2. John Cooney, 24, Colbert, WA, 17:34; 3. Percy Bechtold, 16, Choteau, 21:46; 4. Landon Jamison, 17, Choteau, 22:00; 5. Cade Nordhagen, 22, Pleasant Grove, UT, 22:20; 6. Josh Van Setten, 38, Choteau, 23:46; 7. Riley Helgoe, 28, Denver, CO, 26:07; 8. Trent Taylor, 12, Choteau, 26:40; 9. Cole Luscher, 14, Los Alamos, NM, 27:20; 10. Josh Hill, 35, Power, 27:54; 11. Jesse “Bane” Campbell, 32, Choteau, 1:01:14.
Female, 0-39
1. Ada Bieler, 17, Choteau, 21:47; 2. Kate Cornell, 38, Iliamna, AK, 24:16; 3. Taylaur Coccoli, 31, Choteau, 24:47; 4. Clara Bishop, 13, Missoula, 26:42; 5. Katie Bieler, 21, Choteau, 47:28; 6. Kailyn Rowe, 32, Kalispell, 49:27.
Male, 40 and older
1. Chad Bishop, 49, Missoula, 18:47; 2. Justin Cleveland, 61, Fairfield, 20:00; 3. Damon Andersen, 47, Farragut, TN, 21:08; 4. Ron Nordhagen, 58, Pleasant Grove, UT, 23:52; 5. Bill Cornell, 44, Iliamna, AK, 24:15; 6. Demetrius LaFacha, 48, Chugiak, AK, 24:30; 7. D.J. Luscher, 44, Los Alamos, NM, 27:45; 8. Neil Heckerman, 58, Liberty Lake, WA, 34:28; 9. David Jamison, 50, Choteau, 45:41; 10. Brett DeBruycker, 52, Dutton, 47:27; 11. Mark Krause, 56, Choteau, 56:59.
Female, 40 and older
1. Rachel Harter, 43, Gig Harbor, WA, 22:32; 2. Kay DeBruycker, 53, Dutton, 24:56; 3. Kelly Paddock, 48, Fairfield, 27:31; 4. Barb Bouma, 62, Choteau, 27:50; 5. Julie Heckerman, 53, Liberty Lake, WA, 29:53; 6. Cathy Campbell, 61, Choteau, 47:26; 7. Tracy Bieler, 50, Choteau, 47:28; 8. Sheri Wilkerson, 56, Choteau, 49:25; 9. Heather Krause, 54, Choteau, 56:58.
One-mile
Male
1. Dane Peebles, 9, Choteau, 6:40; 2. Blake Hodgskiss, 12, Choteau, 6:47; 3. Dawson Clark, 11, Missoula, 7:43; 4. Brody Hodgskiss, 9, Choteau, 8:08; 5. Clayton Schneider, 8, Choteau, 9:10; 6. Pax Martin, 12, Choteau, 9:39; 7. Kolman Lobdell, 7, Choteau, 9:40; 8. Tryg Arthun, 5, Clyde Park, 11:48; 9. Trent Greyn, 8, Choteau, 12:56; 10. Atlas Martin, 4, Choteau, 13:02; 11. Micah Martin, 42, Choteau, 13:02; 12. Taran Tschida, 4, Choteau, 14:33; 13. Tim Bickley, 49, Creek View, Australia, 15:22; 14. A.J. Martin, 6, Choteau, 17:44; 15. Chris Hindoien, 56, Choteau, 17:46; 16. Dustin Lobdell, 43, Choteau, 17:52.
Female
1. Nicki Swandal, 13, Wilsall, 6:54; 2. Brooklyn Peebles, 11, Choteau, 6:58; 3. Audrey Lobdell, 10, Choteau, 7:06; 4. Heather Bomb, 36, Missoula, 8:21; 5. Tana Tschida, 7, Choteau, 9:37; 6. Nicole Munoz, 28, Choteau, 9:53; 7. Amber Graf, 28, Choteau, 9:53; 8. Cru Davis, 6, Power, 11:42; 9. Quincy Davis, 6, Power, 11:44; 10. Seeley Neal, 10, Choteau, 14:32; 11. Margaret Schneider, 6, Choteau, 15:19; 12. Jess Bickley, 41, Creek View, Australia, 15:21; 13. Martha Schneider, 36, Choteau, 15:22; 14. Sara Coccoli, 55, Choteau, 15:25; 15. Karen Brunner, 64, Power, 15:48; 16. Kristi Swandal, 42, Wilsall, 15:52; 17. Lacey Arthun, 40, Clyde Park, 15:53; 18. Christine Funk, 20, Choteau, 17:45; 19. Ann Funk, 50, Choteau, 17:48; 20. Carla May, 57, Choteau, 17:49; 21. Tara Dixon, 50, Choteau, 17:50; 22. Bre Lobdell, 38, Choteau, 17:51.