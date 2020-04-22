April is generally a very transitional month for me and my Montana State University Extension work in Teton County.
This time of year, much of my energy shifts into planning multiple 4-H and youth educational events. The educational offerings for adults subside to some extent. As you might imagine, this has been a strange month to plan anything, including summer events. I am currently working with colleagues across the state and local committee members planning for multiple scenarios for our educational activities and events this summer.
In some counties, June 4-H camps have already been cancelled. Our Teton County 4-H program uses Camp Rotary near Neihart. The camp is located on U.S. Forest Service property. We have been notified that no camps will be held there before June 30.
We are continuing to work with a fabulous camp counselor team of 19 older 4-H members planning our camp for mid-July should we be able to hold camp. The Montana 4-H Math Models conference scheduled for late July has been cancelled, but Mary Alice Carlson, Ph.D., and our local five 4-H members who are involved have agreed to continue meeting via video platform and learning as we look forward to the 2021 conference.
Montana 4-H has postponed the Coding for Kids program, but through the great work of local 4-H volunteer Ed Garon and Extension team member Jamie Smith, five 4-H youth continue with monthly meetings to learn computer programming and languages such as Scratch and Python.
We partnered with MSU Extension agents, Marc King and Adriane Good, and local 4-H volunteers and members Karen Forseth, Justin Forseth and Ashle Morris to deliver two sessions of Livestock Quality Assurance that were attended by 4-H members and their families from throughout the state.
Each of my colleagues across the state has different assignments and areas of focus, so not everyone is working on multiple-scenario planning for 4-H events like I am. Many MSU Extension agents and specialists who would normally be teaching classes in various Montana communities are unable to do so in person, which has created a rare opportunity for all of you. Colleagues have been partnering to shift their delivery to an online platform, which means you may be able to take part in a variety of classes taught by agents, specialists and guest presenters from across the state.
Most of these offerings have been posted on our Extension Facebook page in Teton County. If you missed any of the presentations and are interested, contact us for ways to access the recordings. The classes continue to be offered and the variety of topics is pretty astounding.
Topics include: COVID-19: Financial Issues for Consumers; How to Make a Fabric Mask; Soothing Sound Bath; Chair Yoga and Stretching; Starting a Victory Garden; Meal Planning; Simple Ways to Support Mental Health; Shop Safe and Eat Safe: Tips During COVID-19; Freezer Meals; Principals of Mindfulness; Spring Cleaning Your Important Papers; Financial and Health Care Power of Attorney; Getting Started with Your Pressure Cooker; Kid-Friendly Recipes and Resources; Food Substitutions; Legal Ways to Avoid Probate on Your Estate; Update on Montana Medical Care Savings Accounts and Eligible Expenses; Grief; Exercise for Arthritis; Distributing Personal Property; Economic Impacts of Coronavirus in Montana; Ins and Outs of Joint Tenancy; Estates: Equal vs. Equitable; Trusts 101; Cooking with Kids; Eating Healthy: Talk with a Dietitian; Immune Health from a Chinese Perspective; Creating Salads and Dressings; QPR – Question, Persuade, Refer Suicide Prevention; and What’s Available in Your Pantry?
Remember, too, that all the past recordings of the Solid Finances series, which is always delivered through webinar, can be found at solidfinances.msuextension.org/pastrecordings.html.
Also, I have worked with 4-H member Justin Forseth to create a simple video showing steps for efficiently producing cloth face masks to help people use speed methods to make six to nine masks per hour.
My colleague Katrin Finch and I have step-by-step mask instructions with photos. These are a modification (for speed sewing) from the pattern requested by local health care facilities. Please contact me at jane.wolery@montana.edu for those, as well as any of the webinar resources.
Next week a new webinar series starts. “Health Care Equity: Bridging Health Research and Rural Community Outreach” will feature Dr. Cody Stone, Dr. Briana Routh and Dr. Mark Schure.
One of the best parts of working for MSU Extension are my colleagues across the state. We have a tremendous network. In Teton County our current staff includes our office managers, Jamie Smith, who works full-time and Sharla Hinman, who works part-time.
My assignments include family consumer science, 4-H and youth development and community development. Our agricultural agent position is currently vacant. We were in the search process when, due to the pandemic, MSU put a moratorium on all searches. We will continue the search process as soon as possible, but we may be without an agricultural agent in our office this summer.
Our MSU Extension ag agents across the state have and will continue to help us meet local needs. We will still have access to our specialists at MSU and be able to assist in plant identification, plant/crop disease and insect diagnostics.
Last week, I was in contact with Brent Roeder, who still lives locally, but has moved from an MSU Extension ag agent to a specialist position. In addition to our completing nitrate test training from MSU, Roeder will train us in the steps for nitrate testing and then we can have an ag agent remotely interpret the results to make recommendations to the produce. While Roeder served Teton County, he moved the nitrate testing from the quick test that resulted in only a qualitative analysis (which all of us in the office were trained to perform) to a much more useful quantitative analysis giving producers results they could use without having to wait for further lab testing.
It is our intention to do our very best to work with all our clients throughout the busy summer season in extension. Our work processes and events may look very different this year than previous years. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we strive to offer you the best service possible.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact me at 466-2492 or email at jane.wolery@montana.edu.