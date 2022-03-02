Born from aspirations to bring the timeless tales of William Shakespeare directly to rural and under-served communities, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has been enriching the lives of people in Montana including those in Choteau and Teton County for 50 seasons.
This semicentennial season will be in memory of Shane G. Lalani. In celebration of their 50th anniversary, MSIP is pleased to announce the coming season. The year kicked off this past week with Montana Shakes! performing “Bottom’s Dream” to children ages K-6. The summer tour will bring productions of King Lear and Twelfth Night to communities across Montana and neighboring states. And finally in the fall, Shakespeare in the Schools will hit the road to bring a production of Macbeth to students throughout the state.
“To be celebrating 50 seasons of amazing performances is truly a special accomplishment. Our greatest pleasure comes from knowing that audiences can discover the magic of Shakespeare, where universal truths of mankind are united through stories that stretch beyond space and time,” said Kevin Asselin, executive artistic director.
The Montana Shakes! production of Bottom's Dream went out on the road for performances in 60 schools. Written by award-winning playwright, accomplished director, and MSIP alumnus Matt Foss, Bottom's Dream is based on Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. It tells the story of eccentric and earnest Nicky Bottom, who, along with her three misfit friends, set out to prove they can tell their own version of this classic tale of magic and mayhem using a lot of imagination … and a lot of trash.
Founded in 1973 on the firm belief that Shakespeare belongs to everyone, the accomplished company of performers and staff work tirelessly to connect people, communities, and the arts, as they spread messages of unity and understanding.
In addition to their free summer and winter tours, MSIP provides robust educational programs through their summer camp, Shakespeare in the Schools program, and Montana Shakes! interactive plays and workshops.
Ushering Shakespeare's immortal stories of life, love and tragedy into a modern era, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is dedicated to preserving the cultural traditions of theatre and literature. Through this artistic expression, they provide lively entertainment that evokes smiles and laughter, alongside tears of joy and sorrow, to all people. Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is returning to Choteau on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. with the production of “King Lear” on the grounds of Skyline Lodge. Productions have been held in Choteau for numerous years and have been greatly supported, said Cody Marney, one of the local coordinators of the event.