Holly Hamilton of Simms has seen so much success with her side business that she is transitioning to make it her full-time job. After working as a physical therapist assistant (most recently at Pivot Physical Therapy in Choteau) for 10 years, she is making the move to operate her own business, 406 Mobile Massage, full-time.
Hamilton opened her Fairfield studio in the back of the Peaceful Images Salon on June 22. Her Choteau location at 301 Main Ave. N. is set to open on July 6. She also practices out of the Peaceful Images Salon in Great Falls.
“I used to travel to people’s homes a lot, but I got injured and couldn’t take my table with me anymore. Now, it will mainly be at a studio, unless they are elderly clients who have trouble getting out of their home,” Hamilton said. Hamilton also offers a discount to elderly patrons.
Hamilton became a licensed massage therapist two years ago, and her client base has steadily grown. In her practice, she focuses more on manual therapy for health issues, rather than simply offering massages because they feel good.
“You do get relaxation, but it’s not like a spa experience,” she explained. “I mainly do therapeutic massage and neural reset therapy.”
Therapeutic massage uses a combination of techniques to relieve pain, treat muscle dysfunction and increase mobility. In addition to releasing built-up muscle tension, it has added health benefits of increased blood and lymph circulation and aiding soft tissue healing.
Neural reset therapy is very different from traditional massage, as it works directly with one’s central nervous system. “It provides pretty rapid pain relief,” Hamilton says — most clients experience significant reduction in pain before the first session is even complete.
“With neural reset therapy, I don’t really massage the muscles. It uses a lot of contract-relax muscle inhibition to release pain. It can also be done fully clothed, which is a benefit for a lot of people,” she said. A session for either therapeutic massage or neural reset therapy each lasts about an hour.
Hamilton also says she plans to continue leading wellness classes and balance training classes, as she was doing at Pivot Physical Therapy. “I had a lot of old clients tell me they were going to miss it, so I want to continue offering those when I have the chance,” she said. In her wellness classes, clients work on postural correctness, movement therapy, spine mobility and strengthening their back and shoulders. The balance classes feature a variety of postures and exercised designed to increase one’s balance and reduce the risk of falling.
Hamilton says she has always had an interest in wellness. Before becoming a physical therapist assistant, she served in the U.S. Air Force and enjoyed being a physical fitness test administrator for her squadron.
“When I got out of the military, both my parents had cancer, so health and wellness was still a big priority for me,” she said. She opened up a gym in Lincoln, and when that wasn’t as successful as she had hoped, she switched to physical therapy.
Hamilton works with more than just humans, too. Along with holding a bachelor’s degree in health sciences, she is also a certified equine massage practitioner and is finishing up her certification for canine massage.
Those interested in any of these services can call or text Hamilton at 475-2654 to book an appointment or learn more information. 406 Mobile Massage is also on Facebook. Hamilton is following all health and safety measures for COVID-19. A disposable cover for the massage table is changed between each use and the area is properly sanitized. Clients are required to fill out a health questionnaire for contact tracing.