Former golf coach Josh Durocher, who is taking over as the new manager of the club-house at the Choteau Country Club golf course, has brought a golf simulator to Choteau and plans to sign up teams to compete in an indoor winter league.
Durocher’s new business venture is called Red’s 19th Hole. He started offering tee times on the simulator last week at a competitive $40 an hour cost.
Winter golf league on the simulator will start Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Two-person teams can sign up at the clubhouse or by calling Durocher at 406-289-0465.
For those unfamiliar with golf simulators, they consist of a computer program, a pro-jector, four cameras, a mat that simulates turf and an interactive screen. Players select one of the 11 national courses included in the program and then tee-off, aiming their ball at the screen. The computer then tells the golfers where their ball landed and gives them a diagnosis on whether they are slicing or hooking and tells them their ball speed and club head speed.
Golfers pick up their ball, position it as directed by the program and swing again, play-ing with your partner through a nine-hole course.
“You don’t have a bad lie in here,” Durocher said. “You might be in the rough on the screen but you’re not on the course.”
The cost of registration for the 16-week league will be $320 per person with a $40 discount down to $280 if you register and pre-pay before league play starts.
The winter league will be divided into two parts, with seven weeks up to Christmas and then nine more weeks starting in January.
Durocher said the teams can be all male, all female or co-ed, and golfers of all ages are welcome. Appropriate handicaps will be applied and golf teams will take out a tee time once a week at the Choteau Country Club to get their nine holes in. The simulator will be available Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to close, and Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. until closing, with closing time on all dates being variable.
He plans to have the league golfers sign drawing tickets each time they play and at the end of each month, he’ll draw for door prize winners. There will be a cash payout for league winners at the end of the series.
Durocher has purchased a GCQuad golf simulator from Foresight Sports. According to the company’s website, this simulator works in any space where one can safely swing a golf club, it’s easily upgradable, it’s portable and can be moved easily and can be used inside or outdoors.
Durocher has it set up in the meeting-room area of the clubhouse, where he is also installing two new 65-inch televisions for watching sports and buddy barstools.
The GCQuad program he has purchased has 11 national golf courses including the Te-ton Pines Golf Course in Jackson Hole, Wyoming; the Linfield National Golf Course at Linfield, Pennsylvania; and the Willow Crest Golf Course at Chicago/Oak Brooks, Illinois.
“It’s very realistic,” he said.
Durocher said the use of golf simulators is catching on in north-central Montana. Shelby has one, Cut Bank has two and Conrad is considering getting one. There are several in Great Falls and this is the first one in Teton County.
In Shelby the simulator is in high demand and golfers have to call two to three days in advance to get a tee time. “They are starting to pop up more and more in the area,” he said.
Having a simulator in Choteau means that golfers will be able to play year-round. “This allows you to keep your swing all year long,” he said.
The simulator is well suited for beginner golfers with its diagnostic readout, and can also be set to a practice mode. Durocher, who used to coach golf at Choteau High School, said he has already reached out to the school to make the simulator available to the golf team, which frequently had to practice inside because of Montana’s often-snowy spring weather.
Durocher said he has talked with PGA golf pro Alan Ramorini of Augusta in hopes of bringing golf lessons and clinics for golfers of all ages and experience levels to Choteau.
He also said that the simulator will be open for non-league play as well at the open rate of $40 an hour. Golfers just need to call the Country Club at 406-466-2020 for a tee time.
As of last week, Durocher said, he has 14 teams signed up for league play. This past summer, the Country Club had two men’s leagues, one on Monday and one on Wednesday, and a women’s league on Tuesdays. Turnout was 12 to 14 men’s teams on Mondays and 28 teams on Wednesdays and eight to 10 women’s teams. He hopes many of those regular golfers will sign up for the winter league.
Durocher hopes this will be a way to spark people’s interest in golf and get more peo-ple to consider taking up the sport.
Durocher, who says he practically grew up on the Choteau Country Club golf course, says he is continuing to do on-the-job training with his mom, Susie Durocher, the outgoing manager who has been on the job for nearly 35 years (despite trying to retire several times).
In addition to the buddy bar and televisions in the meeting room area, Durocher says he plans to run different specials on drinks and food during the week and bring back bingo once a month during the winter.
In the future he hopes to market special-occasion packages for golfing, beverages and snacks or dinners.