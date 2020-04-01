March 23 — 10:01 a.m., Sheriff’s Office handled a sexual/violent offender in Teton County who failed to register.
— 2:11 p.m., a hunter inquired whether a gun had been turned into the Sheriff’s Office. He accidently lost his gun after driving away while it was leaning against his vehicle, which was parked on Teton River Road west of Eureka Reservoir.
— 5:37 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 310 Second Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 7:07 p.m., deputy was asked to investigate a report of students in Fairfield who had not been in school or heard from since March 9.
— 10:45 p.m., Park City law enforcement was asked to provide an agency assist in checking on the welfare of a person in Park City who could not be reached by phone by a Teton County resident.
March 24 — 11:19 a.m., deputy took care of an injured deer off Third Street Southwest in Choteau.
— 4:06 p.m., Great Falls resident spoke with a deputy concerning a family member.
— 5:12 p.m., Lincoln resident advised he saw an individual that is on special release conditions in a store purchasing alcohol.
March 25 — 12:22 a.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a motorist in Fairfield.
— 4:49 p.m., deputies assisted with an individual who was panhandling outside a Choteau business.
— 6:31 p.m., Power resident reported an injured deer in a field off 10th Lane N.E. and Secondary Highway 431.
— 11:36 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to an agency assist for a medical emergency in Augusta but was cancelled while on the way by Lewis and Clark County dispatch.
March 26 — 7:03 a.m., the Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 12:51 p.m., Power resident reported suspicious activity relating to a vehicle driving slowly and taking photographs off 12th Road Northeast and 13th Lane Northeast.
— 3:49 p.m., motorist reported a lot of cars and people on U.S. Highway 89 near Freezout Lake causing a traffic concern.
March 27 — 1:05 p.m., Power ambulance transported a patient from 440 13th Lane N.E. to Benefis.
— 1:43 p.m., Fairfield resident reported finding several jugs of oil in a creek.
— 4:14 p.m., Choteau resident reported suspicious activity on Teton Canyon Road.
— 6:39 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 513 Third Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 7:19 p.m., deputy responded to Second Avenue Southwest and Fifth Street Southwest in Choteau and removed a boulder that a vehicle struck on the side of the road and pulled in the street.
— 10:23 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 322 Fourth St. N. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 11:49 p.m., deputy responded to an alarm at Choteau business which resulted in all being okay with keyholder and a deputy checking the building.
March 28 — 1:40 a.m., Choteau resident reported suspicious activity at Main Avenue and Sixth Street North.
— 1:53 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of an abandoned vehicle on U.S. Highway 89.
— 4:53 p.m., Choteau resident reported an altercation with a trespasser.
— 7:26 p.m., Sheriff’s Office contacted family members regarding a Choteau resident who could not be reached.
From March 23-28, deputies issued warnings for a stop sign violation and speeding, and one ticket for stop sign violation. Deputies stopped one vehicle for suspicious activity, and issued no ticket.