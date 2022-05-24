The 29 members of the Choteau High School Class of 2022 graduated last Sunday. Here are their post-graduation plans and the honors and awards they received as seniors. Those graduating with honors earned at least a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.
•Hailey Alzheimer, with honors, will attend Montana State University-Bozeman, majoring in cell biology and neuroscience with the goal of earning a doctorate and becoming a forensic pathologist. She was named the Outstanding Senior in Science, received a CHS Music Director’s Award and was inducted into the Sci-Fi Club for perseverance in math and science. She received a Montana University System honor scholarship and a Boe Brothers Foundation CHS Academic Merit Scholarship.
•Taylor Asselstine, with honors, will be married in August and then she and her husband plan to travel around the country for a year. She will then enroll in college and plans to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in marriage and family counseling. She received a Jim Carlson Memorial Scholarship and a 10-year 4-H Member Award.
•Bellamy Beadle, with honors, will attend Carroll College, majoring in nursing and hopes to become a pediatric or traveling nurse. She received a Choteau Education Foundation Scholarship, the Doris McMurray Scholarship, a Sons of the American Legion Scholarship, a 3 Rivers Banner Scholarship, the Anne Wiprud Memorial Scholarship and a Boe Brothers Foundation 4-H/FFA Scholarship. She also received a 10-year 4-H member award and was inducted into the Sci-Fi Club. She also received a CHS Music Director’s Award.
•Jace Benedict will apply to the Montana Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center in Anaconda to further his education in an as-yet undecided trade.
•Henry Bieler, with honors, will attend the University of Montana majoring in business.
•Yazmin Bogden will move to Vaughn, where she will work as a caregiver for her cousin.
•Anthony Carlon, with honors, will pursue a career as a writer and voice actor for the stories he has written and for characters for movies.
•Jeffery Colesworthy, with honors, will attend Gallatin College in Bozeman to earn his certification in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning. He plans to open his own HVAC business. He received the first Gary Passmore Memorial Scholarship, a Choteau Education Association Scholarship, the Sun River Electric Cooperative Scholarship and the Jim Carlson Memorial Scholarship.
•Carson Crary, with honors, will attend school to become an electrical lineman or study business. He received the SREC Scholarship, the Debra D. Armstrong Scholarship, the Teton CattleWomen Scholarship and a 10-year 4-H award.
•Christopher Evans plans to move to Las Vegas, Nevada, and hopes to work at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He wants to become a professional race car driver and business owner.
•Sadie Grove, with honors, will attend The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, majoring in intelligence and security studies while participating in track and field on a full-ride scholarship. She earned a Sons of the American Legion Scholarship. She was also inducted into the CHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
•Blake Gunderson, with honors, will take a gap year to explore his interest in becoming a hunting guide among other options. He received a 10-year 4-H Award.
•Emma Gunderson, with honors, will attend the University of Providence in Great Falls, majoring in psychology and playing volleyball on scholarship. She was the class salutatorian and the Jim and Marion Peebles Memorial Outstanding Senior Girl. She received the Cy Morris Memorial Award, the CHS Outstanding All-Around Musician Award, the Choteau Education Association Scholarship, the Jim Carlson Memorial Scholarship and the Choteau Soroptimist Scholarship. She was also inducted into the CHS Athletic Hall of Fame.
•Jagger Hofstad, with honors, will attend Montana Tech in Butte, majoring in civil engineering. He received a Boe Brothers Foundation CHS Academic Merit Scholarship and was inducted into the Sci-Fi Club.
•Josie Johnson, with honors, will apprentice for a veterinarian or artificial-insemination tech so she can earn her AI certificate. She was named the CHS National Choral Award Winner.
•James Jury will attend Montana Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center to earn his certification in diesel mechanics. He received a Heisey Foundation Award.
•Ryan Kostelnik, with honors, will remain in Choteau and seek employment. He received the School Spirit Award.
•Daron Leeper will move to Las Vegas to work at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He received a Heisey Award.
•Austin Lindgren will attend Montana State University-Northern to major in automotive technology. He received the Class of 1971 Memorial Scholarship.
•Jacob Major, with honors, will go on a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then plans to attend college. He received a 10-year 4-H Award and was inducted into the Sci-Fi Club.
•Kathryn Major, with honors, will attend Utah State University majoring in interior design and architecture and after a year in college will do her two-year LDS mission. She received a 10-year 4-H Award and was named the CHS John Phillips Sousa Award winner.
•Amy McKenzie, with honors, will attend Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio, majoring in political science with the goal of going to law school. She received a Red Cross Honor Cord, the Choteau Ranch Rodeo Scholarship, a St. Anthony Scholarship and a St. Francis Scholarship, both through Franciscan University.
•Daysha Richem McLoughlin will continue her horsemanship apprenticeship for the next year and then attend UM-Western, majoring in natural horsemanship. She was named the CHS Outstanding All-Around Musician.
•Carter Morgan, with honors, will attend Brigham Young University-Idaho at Rexburg, majoring in mechanical engineering. He received a Choteau Education Association Scholarship and was named the Jim and Marion Peebles Memorial Outstanding Senior Boy.
•Joshua Norheim will move to Great Falls or Belt to work for MRTE Inc. in the concrete business.
•Jared Selander, with honors, will attend Snow College in Ephraim, Utah.
•Ella Stott, with honors, will attend the University of Montana majoring in psychology. Ella was the class valedictorian, was inducted into the Academic Hall of Fame and the Sci-Fi Club. She received a Montana University System honor scholarship, the Jim Carlson Memorial scholarship and a Boe Brothers Foundation CHS Academic Merit scholarship.
•Sterling Stott, with honors, will attend BYU-I at Rexburg in general studies. After his first year, he will do a two-year LDS mission and then return to college and settle on a major. He received a CHS Music Director’s Award.
•Emily Wallace, with honors, will travel to Wisconsin and spend time with her family before deciding what to do next. She received a CHS Music Director’ Award.