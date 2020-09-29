The Helena Ranger District in partnership with NorthWestern Energy, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, The River Design Group and the Pat Barnes Trout Unlimited Chapter announce their plan to restore the lower reaches of Beaver Creek with construction work beginning this fall.
Beaver Creek, located in the Big Belt Mountains below Hauser Dam, is a long-standing focus for many agencies because it is an important spawning tributary for the large rainbow and brown trout that migrate from Holter Reservoir. Anglers and outfitters across the state are drawn to the Hauser tail waters every spring and fall to pursue these trophy-size trout as they travel from Holter to the Missouri River and Beaver Creek.
The project area lies within a 3,355-acre parcel of land that was purchased by the Forest Service in 1974. Currently, the stream is impaired from past agricultural practices, grazing and other channel modifications in response to past flood events. The stream is now a narrow-incised channel that has been artificially straightened in places, lacking bank stability and connectivity to the existing floodplain. Restoration goals are first to reconstruct 1.2 miles of stream channel and the associated floodplain to more closely replicate natural conditions.
By doing this, the collaborative team will restore hydrologic processes and improve water quality and fish habitat complexity. Reestablishment of stream channel and floodplain surfaces to historic elevations will ultimately raise the water table and enhance riparian and wetland communities. Improved surface flows and connectivity to the Missouri River, especially in drought years, will provide more consistent access for migrating trout. Creating complex pool habitat and spawning gravels will also increase natural fish production for both rainbow and brown trout and other native fish.
To return lower Beaver Creek to a more naturally functioning system, a new channel and floodplain will be reconstructed to historic floodplain surfaces. This requires building a new channel in parts, excavating and constructing both the streambed and streambanks. The old channel will be filled in sections and converted to off-channel wetland habitat. Existing vegetation would be preserved in areas while other vegetation would be salvaged for revegetation efforts on the newly created floodplain. Seeding with native seed and riparian planting will follow construction activities.
With a more accessible floodplain, the new channel can freely meander across the valley floor recharging adjacent wetland and riparian communities. Although restoration efforts will “jump-start” the return of Beaver Creek to a more dynamic and properly functioning system, there are active beavers above and below the project area that will likely continue to leave their mark on the landscape. Beavers can aid in restorative efforts by maintaining and creating side-channel habitat, deep pools and promoting riparian growth. Deep pools and side-channel habitat provide cold-water refuge for aquatic species during hot summer days, alternative channels for migrating fish to navigate the stream at varying flows and a place for juvenile fish to seek shelter during high flow events.
Project construction will occur in two phases, with each phase completing one half of the 1.2-mile project area. Similar to Phase I, Phase II will also restore the remaining stream and floodplain area. The River Design Group will oversee construction of both phases with Phase I beginning Oct. 1 of this year.
The staging of equipment and wood material for this project will impact some of the dispersed camping opportunities in the area, primarily the one located just across from the American Bar road.
The Beaver Creek project is strongly supported by both NorthWestern Energy and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks as it directly benefits fisheries and wildlife while improving recreational fishing opportunities in the area.
“Restoration efforts will provide permanent benefits to the aquatic ecosystems in Beaver Creek and the upper Missouri River. Landscape level restoration like this cannot be achieved without the collaborative efforts on display with this project between state, federal and private entities,” said Adam Strainer, Helena area fisheries biologist with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. NorthWestern Energy provided funding for survey, design and construction through its Hydropower Fish and Wildlife Mitigation program.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks supports the Beaver Creek Restoration Project through the Future Fisheries Improvement Program. This program supports essential fish habitat for growth of wild fish populations in streams and lakes. Funds for this program in part originate from the sale of Montana fishing licenses.
For more information regarding this project, contact the Helena Ranger District at 449-5201.