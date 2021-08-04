The Mitchif Heritage Keepers Art and Music Fest in Choteau July 30-Aug. 1 brought together Métis people who had not visited since 2019 for hugs and tears, Indian tacos and bannock, old-time fiddle music and memories celebrating the history and culture of this distinct people.
Fred “Jiggs” Charette of Billings, one of the organizers and a member of the Mitchif Heritage Keepers board, said the event was especially enjoyable because the Métis people could not gather in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Anytime we can all get together it’s a success,” he said. “We hadn’t seen each other for so long.”
The three-day event at the Choteau Pavilion included concessions featuring traditional entrees, Mitchif language classes, an elders panel, jam sessions for fiddle and guitar players and singers, an auction, an old-time fiddle contest, a presentation by Choteau Métis elder Al Wiseman on historical tools and a Sunday worship service plus plenty of visiting. reconnecting and reminiscing.
Charette said the cooks ran out of everything on Saturday night when the old-time fiddle contest and auction drew Choteau community members in to join with the Mitchif families from far and wide who came to enjoy the fellowship. Charette said one of his cousins who lives in Delaware came for the gathering and was probably the person who traveled the farthest. Others came from across Montana and from Washington and North Dakota.
Charette said the Heritage Keepers have booked the Choteau Pavilion for the gathering for the next three years. The dates in 2022 are June 3-5.
He said another gathering of the Mitchif people will be held over Labor Day weekend in Lewistown.
One of the new events this year was the elders panel, which included Charette, Wiseman, Jay Houle, Johnny Gladue, Julie Moran and Carol Moran. The elders talked about their childhood memories and their experiences growing up. Some of them, like Charette, were sent to white-run boarding schools. “Tough, tough memories,” Charette said, as he recalled children who had died in these boarding school locations.
Wiseman, 85, a retired carpenter who lives with his wife Elaine, in Choteau gave an illustrated talk on the tools his people made and used for cooking, traveling and entertainment.
He showed models of the Red River carts, horse-drawn sleds and road plows along with stone grinders, hammers, bird catchers and other items.
“I put together a variety of things that our people used years ago and lived with,” Wiseman said, adding that the Métis made do with the resources they could access to create tools.
The first item he showed the audience was a hoop of willow branch with tail hairs from a horse threaded back and forth. When he was a 6- or 7-year-old boy, a woman they all called Grandma, would put the hoop on the ground and bait it with bread crumbs, then he would help her catch swallows that got their feet tangled in the hair and couldn’t fly away. She would then bake and eat the little birds.
Wiseman said some days, those little birds were probably all she had to eat. As a child, he didn’t think much of this, but as an adult, he said, it was meaningful and important that he was able to help her.
He demonstrated a simple braided wick light that sat in a metal pan and provided candle light. He said the women worked very hard in the old days and had callused hands that they could use to pinch out the wick lights without getting burned.
He also showed a handmade knife recovered from Hill 57, where the Métis and Little Shell people gathered outside of Great Falls, and demonstrated how a piece of slate and a stick could be used to make a wild turkey call.
Wiseman said he also does an illustrated talk for children, showing the toys that Métis children created and played with.
He also talked about how cabins were constructed and the clay used to chink between the logs, how the Red River carts were constructed and the meanings of the colors in the sashes worn by the Mitchif.
Wiseman concluded his talk by showing a fiddle that bellowed to his great-grandfather and has been passed down through the generations. Wiseman said he does not play fiddle, but grew up on fiddle music. “Fiddle dances, that’s what our people did,” he said. “They didn’t powwow, they were fiddle dance people. Between that and the good faith in the Oord, right here, this is what got our people through.”
He noted that the fiddle was strung with gut strings rather than steel strings as the gut strings could be repaired when they broke.
He said he asked his mother once, “Do you think that if the old people would have access to good quality instruments like there is today, do you think that their music would have been better? And Mother thought, and said: ‘Maybe and maybe not.’”
The fiddle contest, held Saturday night, drew five registered contestants, who played jigs, waltzes, two-steps and hoe downs for the audience. Julie Moran Acheson of Cheyenne, North Dakota, won the $400 first-place prize. Cadhla Norris of Conrad won $300 for second, Sapphire Ferguson of Helena won $200 for third, and Fred Burrows of Belt won $100 for fourth. Ferguson and Burrows also received $50 each for being the youngest and oldest fiddlers, respectively.
Kathy Moran who taught the language classes, said she thought the gathering was a wonderful family-oriented event. “It was beautiful,” she said, adding that she had good participation in her classes and people enjoyed learning the words.
“They loved that, that they could pronounce the words right,” she said. “They were doing simple sentences. It was just a great time.”