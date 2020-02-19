Economic development and small business advisers in north-central Montana want to make sure they know each other and that they can refer entrepreneurs to the right source for help with marketing, operational efficiencies and financial elements.
To that end, a group of those resource providers — all coming from alphabet-soup sounding local, state and federal agencies — have begun meeting quarterly under the humorous title of MEOW — the Montana Economic Opportunity Workgroup.
“The more we work together, it’s pretty clear that collaboration actually works,” said Jason Nitschke, vice president of the Great Falls Development Authority and the director of the Great Falls area Small Business Development Center. “We can all work together to help these entrepreneurs in our various specialities.”
The group met for the first time last fall and began developing an “entrepreneurial stakeholders list” that would provide contact information for personnel with all the programs offered in Glacier, Teton, Toole, Pondera, Cascade, Fergus and Judith Basin counties.
The resource partners group met in Choteau at the Choteau/Teton Public Library in mid-January for the second time. The next meeting will be held in Cut Bank in April.
The meeting drew 19 individuals from as many different public and private agencies to the library to share their contact information, explain their programs and network with the others who can help businesses in north-central Montana prosper.
“We are all here to help businesses and to improve Montana’s economy,” Rena Carlson, lead lender relations specialist for the Small Business Administration in Helena, said at the meeting.
Nitschke and Barnett Sporkin-Morrison of Choteau, who works as the director of the Food and Ag Development Center with the GFDA in Great Falls, organized the group as a way to make sure all of the economic development resources knew about each other and to improve their services to entrepreneurs in north-central Montana.
In a follow-up interview, Nitschke said that the rural areas of north-central Montana have not recovered from the 2008 recession, and jobs here are still down substantially since the recession.
Nitschke and Sporkin-Morrison successfully lobbied the Montana Department of Commerce to fund a new position with the SBDC, which has hired Rich Gannon, based in Cut Bank, as a rural business adviser. (Gannon can be reached at 406-836-2078.)
They successfully argued to the Department of Commerce that a rural business adviser would be able to increase SBDC’s direct one-on-one coaching of entrepreneurs and may be able to stimulate more growth in jobs and help employers expand services, become more efficient and then offer higher wages and find new markets, for example.
One of their clients, Windrift Hill, which manufactures goat milk soaps, lotions and other products in Conrad, has now doubled its staff size and pays good wages, Nitschke said. They would like to see more success stories like that throughout north-central Montana.
The one-hour meeting in January was supposed to cover introductions and then goal discussions, but the introductions ate up most of the meeting time as those attending sketched out their programs and services and talked about the common needs they see in north-central Montana.
Representatives attending the meeting hailed from the Small Business Development Center (SBDA), the Small Business Administration (SBA), the Choteau city and Pondera and Glacier county port authorities, Family Connections, Sweetgrass Development, First Bank of Montana, the Great Falls Development Authority (GFDA), Job Service, Montana Cooperative Development Center (MCDC), State Workforce Board, Department of Labor and Industry Apprenticeship Program, USDA Rural Development, the Shelby Chamber of Commerce and the Montana Manufacturing Extension Service.
Nitschke said the group wants the public to understand that there are dozens of resources (most of them offered free through taxpayer support) for business owners or those hoping to become business owners. “As long as you pick up the phone and call somebody, we can get you to the right person,” he said.
He said he knows the services of these organizations are being under-used in north-central Montana. He said he has helped on average 5% of active businesses in this region — that means 95% of those businesses haven’t reached out for help though many of them are struggling.
What sorts of services do these providers offer? Nitschke said the three big areas are marketing, operational efficiencies and financial elements.
Within those topics are sub-categories including website development, social media promotions, business plan development, operational reviews for efficiency (helping businesses cut costs), apprenticeship programs to help build capacity for business owners, resources for funding business investment, ways to access training for employees and advisers to help businesses prepare to sell.
Nitschke said he spends about 20% of his work time trying to help people either buy businesses or helping business owners prepare their companies for sale.
Locke Mellott, a lender with First Bank of Montana in Choteau, said he learned a lot at the first meeting of the group and has used that knowledge to help one of his customers with a funding package for a new business. “I just thank you guys for coming and having these things,” he said. “I see a lot of productivity.”
At the meeting, Sporkin-Morrison said this collaborative effort is trying to develop an entrepreneurial ecosystem, where service providers offer equal access to people in places as small as Bynum or as large as Havre.
He said the group has worked with local partners to host a “pitch night” in Cut Bank and in Shelby and plans to do one in Choteau this spring. Pitch nights are gatherings where people come and “pitch” their economic development or business plans. Pitch nights, he said, drive the innovation mindset and help people think of ideas to help create jobs and commerce in their communities.
Nitschke can be reached for more information on his cell phone at 406-750-0314. His office is located in the Great Falls Development Authority office in the Portage Building at West Bank Landing, 405 Third St. N.W., Suite 203, in Great Falls. Carlson with the SBA can be reached at 406-202-3401 and Lea McGiboney, the business and cooperative programs area specialist with the USDA, can be reached at 406-770-4291.