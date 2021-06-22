The 2021 Teton County 4-H Fair will “get growing” with the horse show on Saturday, June 19, at the 406 Arena in Vaughn.
Entry day for static exhibits is Wednesday, June 23, at the Choteau Pavilion. Thursday evening, June 24, there will be small animal shows. Friday, June 25, is the day for beef, lamb and goat shows. Saturday, June 26, is swine and sale day at the fair. Round Robin Showmanship will also be held Saturday afternoon. For the full fair schedule and details, peruse the 4-H fair portion of the teton.msuextension.org website.
4-H members serving on the fair planning committee chose to center the fair theme on “growing” since the last year has given so much opportunity to move out of one’s comfort zone and into the “grow zone.” In 4-H, members strive to be green and growing using a learn-by-doing approach.
Livestock sale supporters will have the opportunity to grow their skills, if they choose, by “attending” the sale in a variety of ways. Buyers are welcome to attend the sale live and in person at the Teton Weatherbeater Arena in Choteau or by participating live online through a simulcast auction or by posting a bid before the sale through jerrycollinsauctions.hibid.com. Pictures of 4-H members and their animals will be posted on the website. Once animals are weighed on show days during the fair, the weights will be entered, allowing the bidding to begin.
Any buyer, whether planning to attend in person or participate online, can register in advance through the online platform. Sale organizers are asking buyers to be aware that if they place a bid online and later decide to attend the sale in person and start bidding, they may end up bidding against themselves. The online system is automated to continue raising bids against the live auction up to the bid price entered online. A buyer could unintentionally be bidding against the entry they made on the computer in advance.
The simulcast option is a live stream of the auction that allows buyers to bid in real time so they can “attend” the sale from anywhere with a solid internet connection. Collins Auction Service is managing the sale. Ryan Perry of Western Livestock Auction will be the live auctioneer.
Buyers may register in advance at jerrycollinsauctions.hibid.com or at 6:30 p.m. at the Weatherbeater on June 26. Up for auction will be 29 cattle, two goats, six lambs and 40 hogs.
Market animal numbers have remained stable for several years. Static exhibit entries have declined, which is attributed to a variety of factors. Several of the most popular 4-H programs in Teton County include projects such as shooting sports that run weekly project meetings and have their own competitions and evaluation systems independent of the fair.
A coding class was attended by several members this year both virtually and in-person. Digital projects do not lend well to an exhibit format.
Static exhibits may also be down this year because of supply chain issues and prices. Teton County is fortunate to have active youth, including 16 teens who are in the leadership track and who are planning all aspects of the Teton County 4-H Camp. This county is one of the few its size holding an independent, rather than a multi-county camp. Teton County 4-H has eight youth planning to attend Montana 4-H Congress in June. The Teton County Fair is one of many ways 4-H youth can be involved in growing and learning through the 4-H program.
All fair events are open to the public. Attendees are asked to keep safety at the forefront by being mindful when driving near the fair activities, providing constant supervision of young children who are brought to fair and social distancing. Participants are asked to be kind and courteous.