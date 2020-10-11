On Saturday and Sunday, three more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Teton County, and the source of infection for these three individuals is not known.
On Oct. 10, the Teton County Health Department received notice from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services that one Teton County resident had tested positive for the novel 2019 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 illness. Then on Oct. 11, DPHHS informed the TCHD that two more county residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 56 with 18 active cases, two of whom are hospitalized.
“The sources of transmission for both new cases from today, along with the one reported yesterday, are unknown,” TCHD Director Melissa Moyer of Choteau said in a news release on Sunday, Oct. 11. "The individuals are unaware of where they may have contracted the virus. This may be an indication of community transmission in the county. Community transmission, or community spread, is when public health professionals cannot specify an origin for an infection, such as tracing it to specific travel or contact with a specific individual."
The TCHD will continue to monitor closely for evidence of community transmission. Social distancing, wearing face coverings in public locations and staying home while ill (even if symptoms are mild) are strategies that the public can use to prevent infecting others, Moyer said.