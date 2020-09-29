Choteau High School students are celebrating homecoming this week with special activities each day at school, a home volleyball match on Oct. 1 and a home football game on Oct. 2.
The theme for homecoming is “Game Night/Board Games,” selected by the CHS senior class.
Activities include:
•Decorating hallways and windows at the high school.
•Spirit week dress-up days: Sept. 28, Opposites Day; Sept. 29, Decades Day; Sept. 30, Duo Day; Oct. 1 Theme Day; and Oct. 2, Maroon and Gold Day.
•Boys volleyball, 8:40 a.m. on Friday in the high school gym. Seniors will play sophomores, juniors will play freshmen; losers will play losers; winners will play for championship bragging rights.
•Girls powderpuff flag football, 9:45 a.m. on Friday on the football field. Seniors will play sophomores, and juniors will play freshmen.
•10:30 a.m. on Friday, students will work on their floats.
•2 p.m. on Friday, CHS Pep Band will get to play for the homecoming pep assembly and the CHS cheer squad will perform. Winners of contests will be announced. This is for junior high and high school students only; no elementary students will attend.
•3:30 p.m. on Friday, homecoming parade on Main Avenue.
Choteau’s homecoming royalty winners will be crowned during halftime of the football game. The nominees for king are: Jacob Brewster, Kaide Kindler, Thomas James, Tony Daley and Logan Linquist. Queen nominees are: Soren Cummings, Elsah Bechtold, Abby McCollom, Ellie Lee and Savannah Durocher.