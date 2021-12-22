The Choteau Area Port Authority in November contracted with Jennifer Asselstine to serve as a half-time community coordinator, who will work with CAPA, the Choteau Chamber of Commerce and other economic development organizations on a wide variety of projects.
CAPA Board Chairwoman Mary Sexton said the community coordinator position was widely advertised last fall and drew six applicants. The CAPA board screened the applicants based on five criteria and recommended two finalists to be interviewed by a committee made up of CAPA board members Lisa Haas and Neal Wedum and Chamber of Commerce Vice President Annie Olson.
One of the two finalists withdrew after the interview and the CAPA board selected Asselstine to provide the service, starting on Dec. 1. She and the CAPA signed a two-year contract for 80 hours of work per month at $20 per hour.
“We couldn’t have been more fortunate,” Sexton said of contracting with Asselstine, who knows the community well, has a financial background and is eager to learn.
CAPA board member Steve Dogiakos said Asselstine understands the vision of the Port Authority and Chamber of Commerce and is excited to work to help make those visions a reality.
Funding for the position will come from the CAPA, the Choteau Chamber of Commerce, the Missoula-based Heart of the Rockies Initiative, the Choteau Tourism Business Improvement District and the Choteau Soroptimists.
“Funding is of utmost importance, and we hope the community supports this position in the long run,” Sexton said.
Having a community coordinator will provide continuity and consistency for economic development efforts in Choteau, taking some of the pressure off volunteer members of boards, Sexton said.
Dogiakos said Choteau banker Lyle Hodgskiss put the need for a community coordinator this way: Choteau needs someone who wakes up in the morning and says, “What can we do that is best for Choteau?” Asselstine will be that person, Dogiakos said.
The community coordinator’s six main duties are: pursing grants and other funding opportunities for CAPA projects; facilitating and directing CAPA-involved projects; assisting with coordination of projects, events and marketing among community groups; providing the Choteau Chamber of Commerce with administrative tasks; supporting general community promotion and tourism marketing; and coordinating with regional economic development and community organizations.
Sexton said the CAPA has set three priority areas initially for Asselstine to tackle: addressing the housing shortage in Choteau; marketing the community; and getting up-to-speed on partners and other resources for economic development projects.
Asselstine came to Choteau when her husband was hired as the pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church. They raised their son and daughter here and, starting next summer, they will be empty nesters.
In an interview last week, Asselstine said this opportunity appealed to her because it’s flexible, part-time and portable. She could travel with her husband, for example, and still be working.
Her husband, Jason, is the associate to the bishop of the Montana Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. He is based in Choteau and has an office in Great Falls. His primary job is to find pastors and support congregations throughout Montana and northern Wyoming.
“As a resident of Choteau for 15 years, it’s been fun to be a part of the community,” Asselstine said. “I see this as working together with the leaders of the community to work to make Choteau prosperous and a better place to live.”
She said the community coordinator work is a good fit for her skills. “I’m a people person. I enjoy meeting and connecting with people,” she said. “I have good organizational and time-management skills, and I have coordination skills with people of all different walks of life.”
She said she enjoys bringing people together and helping them see a united vision for the future.
Asselstine earned a bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation management from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona, in 1998.
Most recently, she has worked as a building superintendent and data manager for Diamond 4D Ranch west of Choteau; operated her own business, Catalyst Financial Coaching; and worked as a project designer and grocery clerk for Mountain Front Market.
Her volunteer experiences include serving as the treasurer of the Teton County 4-H Council and working with the Caring Tree holiday gift drive project.
She uses a variety of software, has done website design and social media and newsletter/blog content creation as well as various research and editing projects.
She is already coordinating with Tom Frownfelder, the secretary/treasurer for the Choteau Chamber of Commerce, to take over his role in early January. She said Chamber had a strong board that is very organized and the transition is going smoothly.
She’s also working to learn the “who’s who” of economic development in the region and the state. “I see that network as just being essential to our small towns,” she said, adding that she has been impressed by the resources and the willingness to help that she has seen already.
As January rolls around, Asselstine said she’ll be working on grant writing and coordinating the CAPA’s efforts to address the housing shortage in Choteau.
She said someone recently asked her what her job was as the community coordinator, and she said it is “to connect and assist the people, businesses and organizations of Choteau for collaborative work and to pursue and facilitate grant funding opportunities for the Port Authority.”
“I look forward to working with folks in the Choteau community to make our home the best place to live, work, recreate and explore,” she said.