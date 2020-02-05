Filing for positions on the boards of the Bynum and Greenfields irrigation districts, the Teton County Hospital District and the Teton County Fire Fee Service Area is open and will close on Feb. 10.
Filing is also open for the Teton Conservation District Board and will close on March 9.
So far, the candidates who have filed are: Incumbent Dale M. Hanson of Pendroy and Ron Dauwalder of Fairfield for the Teton County Hospital District Board, incumbent Thomas Lightner of Choteau for the Bynum Irrigation District Board; incumbent Dave Gulick for the Greenfields Irrigation District, and incumbents Vicki Baker (Area 1) of Bynum, Clay Crawford (Area 2) of Choteau and incumbent Mark Larson (Area 3) of Dutton for the Teton Conservation District Board.
Nominating petitions are available from the Teton County Clerk and Recorder’s Office on the main floor of the county courthouse in Choteau, 466-2963. If there are contested races, the districts will hold their elections on May 5.
BID
The Bynum Irrigation District board has one three-year position opening in 2020 as the seat of Tom Lightner in Division 2 is expiring. Lightner has filed to retain his seat.
GID
The Greenfields Irrigation District board has one three-year position opening in 2020 as the seat of Dave Gulick of Precinct 1 is expiring and he has filed to retain his seat.
FFSA
The Teton County Fire Fee Service Area has two openings as the three-year terms of Robert Snodgrass in the Pendroy area and Doug Ulsh in the Power area are expiring in May. Candidates wishing to file for this position must live in the respective service areas and be registered voters.
If no petitions are filed, the FFSA will not hold an election, but will request the Teton County commissioners to appoint someone to fill the seat. If only one candidate files for the position, there will not be an election, but the commissioners will declare that person elected by acclamation to the FFSA board.
Hospital District
The Teton County Hospital District board has two positions opening in 2020 as the three-year terms of Dale Hanson of Pendroy and Marcie Mangold of Lander, Wyoming, are expiring in May. Mangold moved from Choteau to Lander some time ago and is no longer eligible to serve on the board. Candidates planning to file must live in the boundaries of the district. Hanson has filed to retain his seat, and Dauwalder, who formerly served on the board, has filed to replace Mangold.
If no petitions are filed, the Hospital District will not hold an election, but will request the Teton County commissioners to appoint someone to fill the seat. If only one candidate files for each of the positions, there will not be an election, but the commissioners will declare the people who filed elected by acclamation to the hospital board.
Conservation District
The Teton Conservation District board has three positions opening in 2020 as the three-year terms of Vicki Baker in Area 1, Clay C. Crawford in Area 2 and Mark Larson in Area 3 are expiring in May. All three incumbents have filed for reelection. Candidates planning to file must live in the specific areas within the district and must be registered voters.
Nominating petitions are available from the Teton County election administrator or from the TCD administrator Nancy Moorhouse. For maps on the specific areas, contact Clerk and Recorder Paula Jaconetty or Moorhouse.
If there are no contested races, an election will not be held. The TCD Board will instead declare the uncontested candidates elected by acclamation.