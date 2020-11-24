Nov. 15 — 7:54 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a call at 377 Secondary Highway 408. The patient refused transport.
— 11:34 a.m., dispatch checked on a 9-1-1 hang-up call and found a child accidentally dialed it while playing with the phone.
— 10:45 p.m., Choteau resident reported being harassed.
Nov. 16 — 11:39 a.m., Choteau resident reported a possible scam.
— 12:43 p.m., caller reported hunters shooting at a deer in a closed area.
— 2:32 p.m., motorist reported a minor accident in the parking lot of a Choteau business.
— 3:45 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 132 Knapstad Road in Cascade County and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
Nov. 17 — 5:22 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle off the road with an unresponsive driver and possible damage to a fence. The driver was found to be sleeping. Fairfield ambulance was paged but the motorist refused transport.
— 6:08 a.m., Fairfield resident reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside the Greenfield Elementary School.
— 10:49 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1 Spark Road and transported a patient to Great Falls Clinic.
— 6:53 p.m., deputy investigated a report of a man who was combative and making threatening remarks when leaving a bar in Choteau.
— 9:57 p.m., MHP, Dutton Volunteer Fire Department and the Dutton ambulance responded to a semi-truck overturned on Interstate 15 causing a traffic concern. The driver refused transport by ambulance and traffic was rerouted.
Nov. 18 — 6:32 a.m., deputy issued a warning for improperly working headlights.
— 11:54 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a girl being physically assaulted on a school bus heading through Teton County on Interstate 15.
— 5:31 p.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on Fellows Road, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.
Nov. 19 — 1:17 a.m., Fairfield ambulance and Mercy Flight were paged for a medical emergency at 290 N. Floweree Ave. in Cascade County. Fairfield ambulance transported the patient to the football field for transfer to Mercy Flight.
— 7:26 a.m., Choteau resident reported a minor running away from home.
— 8:15 a.m., deputy issued a warning to a motorist for a stop sign violation in Fairfield.
— 1:32 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Benefis Teton Medical Center to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 6:45 p.m., Sheriff’s Office checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident.
Nov. 20 — 8:15 a.m., Choteau resident reported a stolen vehicle.
—8:15 p.m., deputy issued a Fairfield motorist a warning for failing to properly stop at a stop sign.
— 8:45 p.m., deputy provided an agency assist with a vehicle stopped on Interstate 15 near Power.
Nov. 21 — 2:07 a.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient from 377 Secondary Highway 408 to Great Falls Clinic.
— 9:12 a.m., Power responded to a medical emergency at 802 Rainbow Ave. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 2:07 p.m., deputy assisted with a domestic dispute between a couple in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Office. Choteau ambulance was dispatched for an injury, but the patient refused transport.