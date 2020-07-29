A major road renovation project on the North Fork Teton Road west of Choteau is slated to start this week and is expected to continue through the end of August and potentially longer with lengthy delays to travelers possible between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Rocky Mountain District issued a press release on July 24, notifying the public of the start of the project, which will reconstruct 13 miles of gravel road from the eastern boundary of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest west to the West Fork Campground.
Forest visitors are encouraged to plan their travel along this road between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. week days or anytime on Saturdays and Sundays. Travelers can expect extensive delays if they try to use the road during the contractor’s operating hours.
Rocky Mountain District Ranger Mike Munoz on Monday said the project will include grinding up and relaying the first two miles of the road and then six miles more in intermittent sections. In addition to the regrinding, the entire road will be rehabilitated within the existing road prism.
In recent years, the road bed has eroded to the bedrock in the areas that will be ground up and redone. Other sections are heavily potholed and riven with washboard. Munoz said many forest users have complained about the state of the road.
His office has been working for several years to obtain special funding to repair the road. The winning bidder for the project is Price Contracting Inc. of Stevensville, one of five contractors who submitted proposals. Munoz said the district’s procurement officer was not available and he did not know the total contract price.
The contract has a construction window of July 1 to Oct. 30. Munoz said the contractor initially planned to start the project in August but is now starting July 27 because of other highway projects the firm has successfully bid.
Munoz said the first work will involve grinding the initial two miles of the road. During this time, he said, other vehicles may not be able to get past the large grinder, resulting in lengthy delays for travelers.
The contract requires Price Contracting to leave the road in drivable condition at the end of each work day and on weekends. The ranger said there are seven outfitters using trailheads in the North Fork of the Teton River this week, and they have been notified.
Munoz said he has heard concerns from Forest users about the travel delays, but the end result will benefit all forest users.
For more information, contact the Rocky Mountain Ranger District at 406-466-5341.