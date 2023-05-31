The combined Choteau Elementary and High School district board will meet for a work session at 5 p.m. on June 6 in the high school library to begin the long-term strategic planning process. Following the work session, the board will convene for a short special meeting at 6 p.m. Agenda items for the special meeting are: correspondence, superintendent’s report and action items including approval of any recommendations for filling vacant teacher positions, approval of any recommendations for filling vacant extracurricular positions, opening vacant coaching positions and any information items. The board’s next regular meeting will be June 20 at 7 p.m. in the CHS library.