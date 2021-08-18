The summer has been here for some time, accompanied by its usual heat and activities. For many adults, that won’t really be changing for a few months.
However, the parents and their children among us are well aware that in the next week school will be starting again in Teton County. While on one hand this signals a return to friends and education, there are also doctor visits for sports physicals and, much to the chagrin of most children, immunizations. Chickenpox and whooping cough, among others, still remain diseases of concern for the education system and the Teton County Health Department.
It’s important to remember that vaccines are one of the reasons that life expectancy in the United States has risen in the past century, by some metrics only behind access to clean drinking water as a contributor to increased population health. At the turn of the 20th century, thousands of people in the U.S. per year would contract smallpox and about 30% would die from the disease. Thanks to vaccination efforts supported by the U.S. and later the World Health Organization, smallpox would be eradicated by 1980, with the last known natural case in the world recovering in 1977.
Many other diseases physicians now vaccinate for can go the same route to extinction. Rubella for example is only known to be transmitted from human to human. If all people could be vaccinated against rubella, then no new cases could occur and it would be an extinct disease.
Schools in Montana require several series of vaccinations, for common childhood diseases such as measles and polio, for students to attend from preschool all the way up to their senior year of high school. All of these routine childhood vaccinations are available, by appointment, at the Teton County Health Department. The TCHD also offers an opportunity once a month in Fairfield at Frontier Family Practice; the next date will be on Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon, by appointment.
Most health insurance covers the cost of vaccines, and many children qualify for low-cost or free vaccination through the federally-funded Vaccines for Children program. To find out if your child is up-to-date on vaccinations for the coming school year, or to make an appointment, call the Teton County Health Department at 406-466-2562.