The first Two Medicine Community Weed Pull and Education Event will take place on Aug. 6 in the Badger-Two Medicine area near East Glacier and volunteers are needed.
This family-friendly event includes a couple hours of pulling weeds along access trails and riparian corridors in the beautiful Badger-Two Medicine area of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, followed by a grilled lunch, educational presentations about invasive weeds, awards and door prizes.
“Noxious weeds are a serious threat to the outstanding fish and wildlife habitat in the Badger-Two Medicine, as well as to different plants that are culturally significant to Blackfeet people,” said Peter Metcalf, executive director of Glacier-Two Medicine Alliance, one of the lead organizers of the day’s activities. “This event is a great chance to get outside as a community, do some good for the land, enjoy lunch, learn and even win some cool prizes.”
Volunteers should meet at 9 a.m. in the gravel parking area across from the Glacier Trading Co. in East Glacier for orientation and to caravan to trailheads on the national forest.
Volunteers should dress appropriately for the weather, wear sturdy walking shoes and bring a water bottle and snacks. Extra work gloves and tools will be available, as well a few bear sprays if you’d like to borrow or you may bring your own.
After the morning pull in the Badger-Two Medicine, the event shifts to Rising Wolf Ranch for a hot, grilled lunch, educational presentations, awards and drawings for door prizes. This year’s presenters are Pondera County Weed Coordinator Pam Converse who will discuss the ecological impacts of noxious weeds, Blackfeet traditional foods expert Mariah Gladstone who will discuss the impacts of weeds on traditional foods and other culturally significant plants, and Will Dewey of Choteau from the Rocky Mountain Front Weed Roundtable who will offer insights on the use of biocontrols and other herbicide alternatives to manage noxious weeds.
The Glacier-Two Medicine Alliance, the Rocky Mountain Front Weed Roundtable, Wild Montana and The Wilderness Society are hosting the weed pull and education event. Jim and Chris Stewart at Rising Wolf Ranch are providing the lunch. Area businesses and the Montana Wildlife Federation donated the door prizes.
Volunteers are requested to RSVP to the organizers so they can plan for lunch by emailing Jordyn Steele, community engagement coordinator for Glacier-Two Medicine Alliance, at jordyn@glaciertwomedicine.org. More information is also available at www.GlacierTwoMedicine.org/weed-pull.