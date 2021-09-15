Montana State University Extension will offer a weekly webinar series on estate/legacy planning beginning in October. Fabulous Fridays will run 10 to 11 a.m. from Oct. 1 through Nov. 19. The series is in partnership with the Montana 4-H Foundation and MSU 4-H Center.
Topics for the eight-part series include what individuals can and cannot do with a will; how to avoid probate with a transfer-on-death deed; how joint tenancies could accidently disinherit your children; how a testamentary or living trust can be used as estate and legacy planning tools; benefits of financial and health care powers of attorney; and taxes.
The last 15 minutes of each session will be a question and answer session featuring a guest who will share information about the Montana 4-H program.
“So many families across Montana have a legacy in 4-H, and our faculty and teens are excited to share the continued role 4-H plays for youth,” said Todd Kesner, director of the Montana 4-H Center for Youth Development.
Marsha Goetting, MSU Extension family economics specialist, is the presenter for the series. Joel Schumacher, MSU Extension economics specialist and creator of the “Solid Finances” series, will assist throughout the series.
During the past two years, Goetting and her Extension colleagues have presented more than 30 estate planning webinars under the themes of MontGuide Mondays, Tuesday Tips, Wisdom Wednesdays and Thoughtful Thursdays. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Goetting presented more than 500 in-person educational sessions, delivering financial and estate planning information to about 23,000 Montanans across the state. Goetting has received state, regional and national awards for her programs. She has authored 48 MontGuide fact sheets about estate planning and related topics.
To register for the Fabulous Fridays webinar series, visit https://www.montana.edu/estateplanning/fabulousfridays and click “registration.”