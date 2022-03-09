Ian Bardwell of rural Choteau on March 2 filed for one of two open seats on the Choteau school board, and Carla Pfeifle has filed for the two-year position on the Power Public Schools board.
Choteau has two seats up for election this spring as the terms of Joe Haas and board Chairman Lane Yeager are up for election. Haas, who is completing his first three-year term in office, has filed for re-election and Ian Bardwell of rural Choteau on March 2 filed for election.
Pfeifle, a longtime Power resident, filed for the open two-year position on the Power School board that was previously held by Rhad Keel. Keel resigned his seat on the board with two years left in his term.
The filing period stays open until March 24. Those filing for election must be at least 18 years old, be registered voters and live within the boundaries of their respective school districts.
Candidates must file a declaration of intent and oath of candidacy with the district clerk in the school district in which they are seeking election before the filing deadline closes. School board elections, if there are contested races, will be held on May 3 and may be held with in-person voting or by mail ballot.
The district clerks are: Elaine Seymour, Power, 406-463-2251; Denise Grant, Fairfield, 406-467-2528; Betty Brumwell, Dutton/Brady, 406-476-3424; Rachelle Pearson, Greenfield, 406-467-2433; Patty Mellinger, Choteau, 406-466-5303; Stacia Coverdell, Bynum Elementary; Emily Hansmann, Pendroy Elementary, 406-469-2288 or 406-469-2387; and Sarah Wolf, Golden Ridge Elementary, 406-467-2010.