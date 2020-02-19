Hunter and bowhunter education classes will begin on March 2 at 7 p.m. in the Alice Gleason Room of the Choteau/Teton Public Library (use alley entrance).
The combined classes will be held each Monday and Thursday night until March 30. Attendance is mandatory to receive a certificate. John and Laura Buck of Choteau will teach the class.
To register for a hunter’s education class, students must be at least 10 years of age. Students must be at least 11 years old to register for the bowhunter’s education course. While there is a minimum age requirement for a hunter’s certificate, there is no maximum age to register.
Registration must be completed before March 2 and can be completed online at fwp.mt.gov.
For additional information, call the Bucks at 590-5109 or 799-5103.