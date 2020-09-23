Sept. 13 — 1:16 a.m., deputy provided an agency assist in notifying a Choteau resident of the death of a family member in another county.
— 3:07 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible traffic concern where a round bale was reportedly blocking a driving lane on Secondary Highway 220.
— 3:11 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was requested to provide an agency assist from out-of-county.
— 6:56 p.m., Power ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1191 13th Lane N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 7:50 p.m., deputy spoke with two boys who were sighting in their rifles at their grandparents’ house after a Choteau resident reported hearing gunfire.
Sept. 14 — 7:47 a.m. deputy investigated a report of an individual bothering students outside of Choteau Elementary School.
— 10:59 a.m., Choteau resident reported a possible scam.
— 11:42 a.m., Choteau resident reported an altercation on Main Avenue earlier in the morning.
— 12:04 p.m., an altercation with an individual at the Choteau City Hall was reported to the Sheriff’s Office.
— 12:30 p.m., Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to a field fire at 120 15th Lane S.W. Choteau VFD was also requested as backup, but were released before arriving at the fire.
— 1:21 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a person being bitten by a dog.
— 1:52 p.m., deputy investigated an entry alarm at 33 First St. N.W. and found a repair person on site waiting for the owner’s arrival to provide the code.
— 11:01 p.m., sheriff’s deputy checked on the welfare of a minor in Choteau.
Sept. 15 — 7:26 a.m., Choteau resident reported vandalism of his Trump flags being cut off his sign. Harold Yeager, 80, who lives north of Choteau along U.S. Highway 89 told the Acantha that vandals took his flag and tore down his sign, which is located next to the highway. Community members replaced his Trump sign quickly and said they were working to replace the flag.
— 8:38 a.m., a possible careless driver in the school zone at Choteau was reported to the Sheriff’s Office.
— 11:04 a.m., Russell, Kansas, Sheriff’s Office contacted the Teton County Sheriff’s Office regarding an individual in this county.
— 3:04 p.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient from Frontier Family Practice to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 7:15 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 615 Fifth Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 7:28 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Cascade County at 13828 Montana Highway 200. Ambulance was cleared with no patient transport upon arrival.
Sept. 16 — 8:19 a.m., Teton County coroner responded to a natural causes death at 12 Third Ave. S.W. in Choteau.
— 1:05 p.m., deputy took care of a grenade brought to the Sheriff’s Office.
— 2:51 p.m., dispatcher contacted the location from which a 9-1-1 hang-up call had been made.
— 2:55 p.m., deputy and a Montana Highway Patrol officer responded to a one vehicle rollover accident on Secondary Highway 221.
— 6:09 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 101 Second St. N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 7:07 p.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient from 121 Fourth Lane N.E. to Benefis.
Sept. 17 — 8:02 a.m., the theft of tools from a service truck in Power was reported.
— 10:26 a.m., dispatch spoke with the homeowner where a minor had made a 9-1-1 hang-up call.
— 11:11 a.m., Choteau VFD responded and NorthWestern Energy was notified of a possible gas leak outside the Stage Stop Inn.
— 12:26 p.m., Cascade County requested Fairfield ambulance for a man who was injured in a horse accident at 184 Little Muddy Creek Road; the individual was transported by Mercy Flight.
Sept. 18 — 12:23 a.m., deputies responded to the report of livestock causing a traffic concern on Secondary Highway 220.
— 8:12 a.m., deputy took care of a deer that was injured but not killed in a vehicle versus deer accident on U.S. Highway 89.
— 12:15 p.m., deputy stopped a motorist on Secondary Highway 220 following a complaint of an individual passing cars in a no-passing zone. The driver was issued a citation for reckless driving.
— 12:33 p.m., Power VFD provided mutual aid in Cascade County for a semi-truck on fire on Interstate 15.
— 4:45 p.m., Choteau ambulance transferred a patient from Benefis Teton Medical Center to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 7:24 p.m., Dutton ambulance transported a patient from 101 Second St. N.E. to Benefis.
— 8:15 p.m., deputy removed a dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia from a vehicle in Fairfield with parental approval and issued a citation to two minors.
Sept. 19 — 3:37 p.m., Choteau ambulance transferred a patient from Benefis Teton Medical Center to Benefis in Great Falls.
From Sept. 13-19, deputies issued one citation for speeding, 11 warnings for speeding and one warning each for having no registration in the vehicle, improperly working headlights and crossing a double yellow line.