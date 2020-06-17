The Choteau Soroptimists announced June 17 that their annual Summer Festival and duck race in the City Park is canceled this year due to COVID-19 health concerns.
The group originally voted to move forward with the Summer Festival on June 10, pending approval from the Teton County Health Department, but then reversed the decision due to planning and health concerns.
“I would rather not see it happen this year, but it’s a democracy, and I know a lot of people are looking forward to it,” said Soroptimists President Sara Coccoli. “You just don’t want anybody in your community getting sick.”
The Summer Festival usually attracts upwards of 150 people, because it is normally held in conjunction with the “Got Grit?” 5k race, which begins and ends at the park. The race is also canceled this year.
“We did a phone poll of our previous vendors to see how much interest there was in having the festival this year, and it still seemed to be pretty high,” Coccoli said. Last year, the festival featured close to 40 different vendors selling everything from wood crafts and pottery to metal art and clothing.