The Rocky Mountain Front’s waning winter season brought abundant snowfall in the mountain range west of Choteau, but left dry conditions east of the foothills and even a few dust storms, just to make it interesting.
The Sun-Teton Marias river basin measured 115% of normal snow water equivalent as of March 1, according to the SNOTEL (SNOwpack TELemetry) sites east of the Continental Divide.
“At this point in the winter, around 75% to 85% of the seasonal peak snowpack has typically accumulated at mountain locations. This data gives forecasters clearer insight into what the snowmelt may yield in seasonal water supply during spring and summer,” said Lucas Zukiewicz, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service water supply specialist for Montana. “This is great news for water users as we approach spring and summer.” Snowpack totals in all river basins across Montana are now near to above normal for March 1, he added.
But the winter isn’t over yet and the forecast is for a good deal of snow starting this weekend. Two inches of snow fell between March 1-9.
January’s snowfall in Choteau was .8 inch where 5.7 inches is normal, while February’s snowfall was 2.7 inches where 5.8 inches is normal. Still, the record September 2019 snowfall and a few other storms since then carried forward a record running tally of 75.4 inches of snowfall since July 1, 2019, the start of the snow year where 26.5 inches is normal for the period from July through March 9.
This winter is running neck and neck with the all-time record of 92.9 inches for the 2017-18 snow year, where 39.8 inches is normal between July 1 and June 30 the following year. Total snowfall was 77.5 inches as of March 9, 2018.
Record wind gusts on Feb. 1 overshadowed the unremarkable temperatures and sparse precipitation during this past January and February. January’s temperatures ranged from -19 on Jan. 15 to 55 on Jan. 31. February’s temps ranged from -1 on Feb. 13 to 61 on Feb. 1.
“Streamflow prospects for spring and summer look to be near to slightly above average at this time due to the healthy snowpack totals we have in the mountains,” Zukiewicz said. However, he warned, “future snowfall, spring precipitation and temperatures during the next three months will play a critical role in both the timing and volumes we experience during runoff this year.”
As the transition into spring continues, he added, weather patterns across Montana will change. Mountains west of the Divide typically experience lower monthly snow totals through spring. However, spring months can be significant to river basins east of the Divide.
“Even though spring starts on March 19, there is still typically a lot of winter left to come in the mountains, and the juicy months are on the horizon for some of our east of the Divide river basins. These months can make or break our spring and summer streamflows,” Zukiewicz said.
Long-range forecasts issued by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center for the next two weeks (March 3-17) indicate better than normal chances of above average temperatures across the state and near to below normal precipitation, Zukiewicz said. “While we’ve got more water than we typically have stored in the snowpack on March 1, I’ve learned from experience it’s never wise to assume we will be in the same shape come May 1.”
The immediate forecast is for more high winds of 30 to 45 miles per hour, with accompanying blowing dust in exposed areas. Some weather forecasters, however, suggest a major snowstorm is in the offing.
Choteau’s record March snowfall was 36 inches in 1898, but a dozen lesser storms dumped from 19.4 inches in March 1934 to 12.7 inches in March 2009 and 11.3 inches in March 2018.
The April 1, 2009, Acantha noted with photos, “March came in like a lion, as the saying goes, and went out like a lion as well with another roaring winter storm. This Pacific Front dumped heavy, wet snow throughout the county and caused very low visibility and treacherous driving conditions on March 29.”
Another storm the following week “put a damper on spring baseball along with tennis, track, and golf.”