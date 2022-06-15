May 27 — 6:15 a.m., individual noticed a door open at a Power business and called to report possible suspicious activity. A deputy checked the property and found all to be okay.
— 1:38 p.m., Full Circle Thrift Store in Choteau reported an individual stealing from the store’s donation bin.
— 3:05 p.m., Choteau Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire on Bellview/Pishkun Road. Fairfield and Dutton departments were also paged to assist with the fire. Sun River Electric Cooperative was also notified that several poles burned and dispatched a crew to the scene.
— 9:24 p.m., a rural Choteau resident reported a bear in the tree just north of their residence on 19th Road Northwest.
— 10:31 p.m., dispatch received four 9-1-1 calls from a Fairfield resident. Caller said they were experiencing phone issues and all was okay.
May 28 — 11:13 a.m., Hospice reported the death of a Choteau resident in Hospice care to the Sheriff’s Office.
— 11:32 a.m., Choteau resident reported a window in their vehicle had been smashed but no items appeared missing.
— 11:58 a.m., Pondera County dispatcher relayed a report of a shoplifting incident at the IGA store in Conrad. The two suspects were in a vehicle with a “31” or Teton County license plate.
— 8 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a person who had fallen at 410 Second Ave. N. and transported the patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 8:24 p.m., Choteau resident requested a deputy check on the welfare of a relative who needed help getting up. Before the deputy arrived, the individual received other assistance and canceled the call.
May 29 — 1:11 p.m., individual spoke with the Sheriff’s Office regarding two possibly abandoned, disabled vehicles in Fairfield.
— 8:59 p.m., Bynum resident reported a possible scam.
— 9:23 p.m., livestock at large on Secondary Highway 221 causing a traffic concern was reported to the Sheriff’s Office.
— 9:24 p.m., caller made a second report regarding the theft from the Full Circle Thrift Shop’s donation bin.
May 30 — 12:01 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol transferred a call from a motorist on Interstate 15 reporting their vehicle had been broken into. Deputy responded to the scene and spoke with the motorist.
— 2:31 p.m., BTMC requested an ambulance transfer to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 4:04 p.m., motorist reported an erratic driver on Secondary Highway 221.
— 4:47 p.m., deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol on Secondary Highway 221.
May 31 — 1:59 a.m., Hospice nurse reported the death of a patient under her care in Bynum.
— 5:21 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1419 Secondary Highway 220 and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 11:20 a.m., dispatch was notified of a domestic dispute in Power.
— 6:12 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with a deputy.
June 1 — 6:50 a.m., deputy responded to a report of a minor riding a motor vehicle and failing to stop at a stop sign on County Road.
— 6:58 a.m., caller reported an abandoned vehicle with mechanical issues parked in front of a delivery door at the Post Office in Pendroy for a week.
— 9:31 a.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 121 Central Ave. S. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 12:58 p.m., Choteau resident was concerned for the welfare of a minor who appeared to be camping alone near Eureka Reservoir. Upon investigation, deputy found an adult was supervising.
— 1:32 p.m., BTMC notified the Sheriff’s Office of a patient who had been bitten by a dog.
— 2:46 p.m., dispatch was notified of an “unlocated weapon” in Fairfield.
— 3:43 p.m., Choteau resident requested a deputy check on the welfare of her neighbor whom she has not seen in a couple weeks.
— 5:38 p.m., deputy responded to a report of a suspicious individual who was attending an event in Choteau and found nothing unusual.
— 11:06 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident who reported suspicious things happening outside of her house.
— 11:12 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was contact to help locate the owners of two lost dogs in Choteau.
— 11:25 p.m., Power VFD responded to a small grass fire in an irrigation canal off Secondary Highway 431.
June 2 — 6:45 a.m., Fairfield resident reported two dogs running loose and chasing him.
— 10:34 a.m., concerned campers called about a couple having a disagreement.
— 12:18 p.m., Power school officials notified the Sheriff’s Office that two individuals had pulled the fire alarm on the last day of school.
— 2:32 p.m., Northwestern Energy informed the Sheriff’s Office they were on the scene of a gas line that was hit near the construction of the new Family Dollar store in Choteau and were requesting Choteau VFD to evacuate several nearby homes.
— 3:11 p.m., Cascade County resident reported 10 horses running loose on the frontage road by the Gordon Exit.
— 7:55 p.m., Fairfield resident reported vehicles speeding in a school zone.
— 9:41 p.m., Power and Fairfield VFDs and Power ambulance responded to a fire in a trailer house at 39 Rainbow Road.
— 9:53 p.m., Choteau resident reported hearing yelling and possible gun shots.
June 3 — 6:28 p.m., Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks was notified of a young fawn that was caught in a wheelbarrow in a yard in Choteau.
— 11:56 p.m., deputy responded to a report of a DUI driver.
June 4 — 12:49 a.m., deputies assisted with the chase of vehicle that failed to stop at the stop sign on Interstate 15 near the Collins exit.
— 2:30 a.m., deputy responded to a disturbance at 315 Main Ave. N in Choteau.
— 8:06 a.m., caller reported being assaulted in Choteau. Deputy responded and took one individual into detention at TCSO.
— 10:11 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a missing dog.
— 10:57 a.m., motorist reported a cooler by the side of First Road Northwest.
— 2:42 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received a call about dogs being a nuisance in Dutton.
— 3:07 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible theft from a motor vehicle.
— 4:58 p.m., Choteau resident reported two individuals loading their vehicle with items from the donation box at the back of the Choteau Senior Citizens Center.
— 8:13 p.m., Choteau resident requested to speak with deputy regarding evicting someone from their property.
June 5 — 2:27 a.m., deputy responded to a report of a possible suicidal individual in Pendroy. Pendroy Quick Response Unit responded and transported one patient to BTMC. Deputy was also requested to stand by while personal property was taken from the residence.
— 2:52 a.m., Dutton VFD responded to a possible fire along Interstate 15.
— 4:17 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 16 Seventh Ave. N.E. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 8:09 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 10 a.m. Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 12:28 p.m., Choteau resident reported a horse that appears to be caught in barbed wire and injured off U.S. Highway 89.
— 8:14 p.m., Fairfield resident requested to speak with deputy regarding property issues with a family member.
— 8:32 p.m., Sheriff’s Office notified of horses and cows on Secondary Highway 219 causing a traffic concern.
June 6 — 12:55 a.m., deputy checked on an abandoned vehicle on Interstate 15 near Dutton.
— 8:39 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified by a parent that her daughter had been struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Secondary Highway 287.
— 10:46 a.m., Teton County resident requested to speak with a deputy.
— 10:58 a.m., Choteau resident reported an alarm going off at his residence.
— 1:29 p.m., staff at BTMC contacted the Sheriff’s Office about a belligerent patient.
— 2:01 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was contacted regarding a man who was urinating in public near the American Legion Club in Choteau.
— 2:16 p.m., Choteau resident requested an ambulance for his mother who needed to be transported to BTMC.
— 2:24 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Moore Medical Clinic in Choteau to Benefis.
— 3:05 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with a deputy regarding calves that were possibly malnourished.
June 7 — 9:31 a.m., both parties involved in an altercation between a landowner and truck driver on land off Secondary Highway 220 and Highway 219 called the Sheriff’s Office to report the altercation.
June 8 — 7:48 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a bear near the intersection of U.S. Highway 89 and Fellows Road.
— 11:26 a.m., a resident requested a lift assist at 205 Fifth St.
— 11:48 a.m., Choteau resident brought in a check into the Sheriff’s Office they found in the parking lot of Rex’s Market.
—12:19 p.m., motorist reported there was a lot of blown tire debris just south of Priest Butte on U.S. Highway 89 creating a traffic hazard.
— 1:36 p.m., motorist reported hitting a deer in the rental car they were driving on U.S. Highway 89.
— 4:14 p.m., Fairfield resident reported minors driving four-wheelers all over on Main Street and was concerned for their safety.
— 10:51 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient at BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
June 9 — 12:22 p.m., Choteau provided a lift assist at 325 Fourth Ave. N.E. The patient refused additional transport.
— 12:51 p.m., Choteau VFD responded to a tire/grass fire on 10th Lane N.W. and 19th Road N.W. Sun River Electric was also notified.
— 1:52 p.m., Fairfield mayor called in a traffic complaint that was reported to the town office.
— 9:52 p.m., Choteau deputy came across a vehicle versus deer accident on U.S. Highway 89 and requested driver come to Sheriff’s Office for a follow-up and additional information.
— 10:17 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 112 Ninth Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
June 10 — 12:15 a.m., BTMC requested a transfer of a patient by ambulance to Benefis.
— 2:50 a.m., Choteau resident reported a suspicious vehicle near the airport and throughout the town.
— 5:29 a.m., Fairfield resident reported a horse running down the middle of the road near Greenfield School causing a traffic concern.
— 10:44 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 1:23 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 421 Second Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 3:44 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a large amount of trash and waste dumped out by Freezout Lake.
— 5:11 p.m., an alarm was reported at Russell Country Federal Credit Union in Fairfield and was determined to be a false alarm.
— 6:54 p.m., caller reported an erratic driver on Interstate 15 just leaving Vaughn heading toward Teton County.
— 8:11 p.m., caller reported an uncooperative individual on the Sexual or Violent Offender Registry in Fairfield.
— 8:24 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to 615 Fifth Road N.E. and transported a patient to Great Falls Clinic.
— 8:56 p.m., Fairfield resident reported an individual taking property that does not belong to them and refusing to return the items.
— 11:08 p.m., motorist reported an erratic driver on Interstate 15.
— 11:33 p.m., Fairfield resident requested to speak to a deputy regarding a video they saw on social media.
June 11 — 6:28 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a person needing medical assistance at 2600 26th Road N.E. Because the patient requested to go to Pondera County Medical Center, dispatch contacted Pondera County emergency medical services.
— 11:09 a.m., Choteau resident reported people parking in a private drive while at the flower shop on Ninth Road Northwest.
— 2:20 p.m., deputy arrested an individual in Choteau involved in an altercation with physical contact.
— 8:40 p.m., caller spoke with a deputy about housing problems.
From May 27-June 11, deputies wrote citations for speeding and issued warnings for speeding, no proof of insurance and improperly displaying license plate, failure to dim lights from bright, being in the wrong lane and expired registration.